This will be Adobe’s biggest challenge in 2025

This story originally appeared in The Technology Letter and is republished here with permission.
It’s back to pattern for Adobe, which had been selling off for many quarters on its earnings reports, then had a big jump up at the last report, in June, and is now down nine percent Friday, at $532.28, following Thursday evening’s earnings report.
The proximate cause for the decline is the flip side of what drove the shares up in June. The June report saw a better-than-hoped-for forecast for what’s called “net new Digital Media ARR,” the expected value over twelve months of recurring revenue in the company’s main line of business, “Creative Cloud.” Last night’s forecast, in contrast, fell slightly short.
The debate today is how seriously to take that shortfall.
Don’t take it too hard, advises Mark Moerdler of Bernstein, who reiterates his Outperform rating on the stock, and cuts his price target to $644 from $660. He acknowledges that investors are “baffled” because the company in June led them to believe the business was “accelerating” in the latter part of this year.
But, the reasons it hasn’t sped up are minor, in his view, such as foreign exchange effects during the quarter, and also the retail extravaganza known as “Cyber Monday” falling outside of the quarter. All these things made the forecast “optically dimmed,” he writes—which is one of the greatest euphemisms I’ve heard in a while!
Still, Moerdler chides management for not communicating more clearly. “We feel that given the complexity of the business, management should put in more effort to lay out as many meaningful factors ahead of time (e.g. timing shift of holiday season), to avoid issues that would cause unnecessary concerns or nervousness about the stock,” he writes.