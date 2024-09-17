This will be Adobe’s biggest challenge in 2025

This story originally appeared in The Technology Letter and is republished here with permission.

It’s back to pattern for Adobe, which had been selling off for many quarters on its earnings reports, then had a big jump up at the last report, in June, and is now down nine percent Friday, at $532.28, following Thursday evening’s earnings report.

The proximate cause for the decline is the flip side of what drove the shares up in June. The June report saw a better-than-hoped-for forecast for what’s called “net new Digital Media ARR,” the expected value over twelve months of recurring revenue in the company’s main line of business, “Creative Cloud.” Last night’s forecast, in contrast, fell slightly short.

The debate today is how seriously to take that shortfall.