How ‘smell phones’ would work in reality

Is it possible to make a phone through which we can smell, like we can hear and see? —Muneeba K., age 10, Pakistan
Imagine this: You pick up your phone for a video call with a friend. Not only can you see their face and hear their voice, but you can also smell the cookies they just baked. It sounds like something out of a science fiction movie, but could it actually happen?
I’m a computer scientist who studies how machines sense the world.
What phones do now
When you listen to music or talk to someone on your phone, you can hear the sound through the built-in speakers. These speakers convert digital signals into physical vibrations using a tiny component called a diaphragm. Your ears sense those vibrations as sound waves.
Your phone also has a screen that displays images and videos. The screen uses tiny dots known as pixels that consist of three primary colors: red, green, and blue. By mixing these colors in different ways, your phone can show you everything from beautiful beach scenes to cute puppies.
Smelling with phones
Now, how about the sense of smell? Smells are created by tiny particles called molecules that float through the air and reach your nose. Your nose then sends signals to your brain, which identifies the smell.
So, could your phone send these smell molecules to you? Scientists are working on it. Think about how your phone screen works. It doesn’t have every color in the world stored inside it. Instead, it uses just three colors to create millions of different hues and shades.