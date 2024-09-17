How ‘smell phones’ would work in reality

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com .

Is it possible to make a phone through which we can smell, like we can hear and see? —Muneeba K., age 10, Pakistan

Imagine this: You pick up your phone for a video call with a friend. Not only can you see their face and hear their voice, but you can also smell the cookies they just baked. It sounds like something out of a science fiction movie, but could it actually happen?

I’m a computer scientist who studies how machines sense the world.

What phones do now

When you listen to music or talk to someone on your phone, you can hear the sound through the built-in speakers. These speakers convert digital signals into physical vibrations using a tiny component called a diaphragm. Your ears sense those vibrations as sound waves.