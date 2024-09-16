Employees voted on the worst workplace jargon. Here’s the number-one phrase that annoys your coworkers

The modern workplace is getting harder and harder to navigate. Between mass layoffs, return-to-office mandates, long hours, and the constant barrage of Slack pings and emails, it’s no wonder workers love to hate their jobs.

But if you’ve survived the latest org “restructuring,” with its “realigning,” “redefining,” and “downsizing,” you’ll probably agree that one of the most annoying things about working today is all the corporate jargon. Simply put, telling your boss you’ll “circle back” or “put a pin in it” is cringe.

So, while some workers were “quiet quitting” this summer, Glassdoor, the job search and career platform, decided to poll its community for the absolute worst jargon. The list included hand-selected phrases inspired by real conversations on the platform. Hundreds of professionals chimed in and answered a series of polls Glassdoor ran during the last week of August.

For those of us who love insights backed up by data, drum roll, please . . . According to Glassdoor commenters, the worst workplace jargon is: “We’re building the plane as we fly it,” followed by “Let’s double click on that.”