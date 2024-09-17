FCIF daily roundup: Here’s what’s happening at the Fast Company Innovation Festival

The 10th annual Fast Company Innovation Festival kicked off Monday with nearly 30 different sessions and receptions around New York City. And there are hundreds more sessions planned for the 2024 festival, which runs through Thursday.

Many festivalgoers who joined on Monday got their heart rates up at one of several Fast Track sessions—the festival’s take on an urban field trip. While some attendees opted for a bike ride along the West Side Highway with Brompton Bikes or a workout session with Pvolve; others joined the architect developers at Alloy for a tour of 505 State Street, New York City’s first all-electric skyscraper; journeyed through small-town America with Mother, or left their slimy mark at the Sloomoo Institute.

There’s more to catch on Tuesday, when the festival officially kicks off, with a schedule that boasts more than 40 sessions and receptions. Following the opening remarks from Brendan Vaughan, Fast Company’s editor-in-chief, Ryan Reynolds will take to the festival’s main stage at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center.

Here’s what else to expect from the festival this week: