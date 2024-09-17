FCIF daily roundup: Here’s what’s happening at the Fast Company Innovation Festival

The 10th annual Fast Company Innovation Festival kicked off Monday with nearly 30 different sessions and receptions around New York City. And there are hundreds more sessions planned for the 2024 festival, which runs through Thursday.
Many festivalgoers who joined on Monday got their heart rates up at one of several Fast Track sessions—the festival’s take on an urban field trip. While some attendees opted for a bike ride along the West Side Highway with Brompton Bikes or a workout session with Pvolve; others joined the architect developers at Alloy for a tour of 505 State Street, New York City’s first all-electric skyscraper; journeyed through small-town America with Mother, or left their slimy mark at the Sloomoo Institute.
There’s more to catch on Tuesday, when the festival officially kicks off, with a schedule that boasts more than 40 sessions and receptions. Following the opening remarks from Brendan Vaughan, Fast Company’s editor-in-chief, Ryan Reynolds will take to the festival’s main stage at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center.
Here’s what else to expect from the festival this week:
Tuesday
- Ryan Reynolds shares how he’s used creativity as the antidote to financial constraints, tired advertising tropes, and consumer ennui.
- Gen Z for America: How Young Leaders are Shaping the Future of Politics, a panel discussion featuring David Hogg and Kevin Lata of Leaders We Deserve and Stephanie Ruhle of MSNBC.
- Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, talks about the continued fight for worker rights across labor sectors.
- Spend some downtime taking in the unparalleled views at One World Observatory.
Wednesday
- Hear from Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, about how the streaming giant is continuing to innovate to stay ahead of the pack and drive the future of entertainment.
- What does storytelling mean to Lin-Manuel Miranda, the award-winning songwriter, actor, producer, and director? He’ll share his thoughts on AI and the intersection of art and advocacy.
- Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, joins virtually to talk about what innovation looks like to him—and what it means when he sees it.
- Nobel laureate Jennifer Doudna joins virtually to talk about what’s next in gene-editing therapy and what’s needed to ensure it’s accessible to everyone.
- Hear from renowned chef José Andrés, who will talk about fighting food insecurity, and how he’s using his unique position to effect political pressure and change.
- Get a behind-the-scenes tour of the only woman-founded and operated brewery in New York City, Talea Beer Co.
Thursday
- The multihyphenate Issa Rae is expanding her wings beyond TV and film with Hoorae, and a “mogul” era that now includes a prosecco brand, coffee shop chain, and haircare line. She’ll share how she’s building a new kind of empire.
- Since she became the youngest head of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in its history, Lina Khan has sought to infuse new ways of thinking into an old institution. Learn more about how she balances a fresh way of thinking while remaining a staunch advocate for fair market conditions.
- Pat McGrath, founder and CEO of Pat McGrath Labs, will join virtually to share how she’s managed to create her own lane in an oversaturated industry.
- Join The Oberon Group to learn more about the future of sustainable dining.
- Don’t miss: The closing night party at Convene