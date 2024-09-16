Disney and DirecTV have ended their blackout. Here’s what each side gets, from ESPN streaming to flexible packages

The Walt Disney Company and DirecTV have ended their dispute over how to offer the Mouse House’s content—and at what price—to DirecTV satellite, streaming, and U-verse customers, according to a joint press release from the two companies. Here’s what you need to know about the new development:

What was the dispute about?

The dispute began at the start of September when Disney’s and DirecTV’s old contract expired. At the core of the dispute was that Disney felt DirecTV wasn’t offering it the money its content was worth for its channels including ESPN, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, FX, National Geographic, and more. Direct TV, meanwhile, wanted more flexibility in how to bundle the content.

Since the two were at a stalemate, all of Disney’s channels were pulled from DirecTV in what is known as a blackout. This meant DirecTV customers could not watch Disney-owned channels. This news was especially bad for sports fans as the blackout of ESPN came just at the time when college football and the NFL’s new season were getting underway.

The resolution

On September 14, Disney and DirecTV announced they had agreed to a new deal, thus ending the blackout, which means Disney’s channels are once again back on DirecTV’s services.