Target ramps up seasonal staffing, will hire nearly 100,000 workers

Target said on Monday it would employ about 100,000 seasonal workers, in line with the last three years of holiday hiring , as the retailer gears up for the all-important shopping period.

Holiday retail sales are expected to grow at their slowest pace in six years, according to data from Deloitte, as persistent inflationary pressures have exhausted consumer savings and turned shoppers more frugal.

The holiday shopping season accounts for more than half of U.S. retailers’ annual revenue. To lure in buyers, Target also said on Monday it would introduce more affordable holiday items and bring back its partnership with British retailer Marks & Spencer.

The retailer said the seasonal hires were for its stores and supply chain facilities, with majority of them working at its stores.