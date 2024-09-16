Does my iPhone support iOS 18? Full list of compatible devices and how to download today

Today, Apple is releasing iOS 18, the next-generation operating system for the iPhone. iOS 18 lays the groundwork for Apple’s artificial intelligence platform, Apple Intelligence, to launch later this year.

But the iPhone’s new operating system also has a number of other new features, including new home screen customization options, a redesigned Control Center, some cool new productivity features, and much more.

iOS 18 should be released today (Monday, September 16) at around 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Here is a list of the likely launch times of iOS 18 in countries around the world today.

Which iPhones support iOS 18?

In order to install iOS 18, you’ll need a supported iPhone. This is the full list of iPhones that are capable of running iOS 18: