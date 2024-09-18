BY Bobby Marhamat4 minute read

How is artificial intelligence (AI) delivering benefits across industries and business units? For organizations using generative AI, 48% are uncovering new insights with AI, 55% are reducing costs with AI, and 63% say generative AI is encouraging innovation and growth.

Retailers can find the same benefits from implementing AI across their operations, from bettering customer experiences to optimizing inventory management. But to do so, retailers need to tackle common challenges that may keep them from realizing their AI ambitions. In Raydiant’s recent report on “The State of AI in Retail,” retail leaders who have implemented AI shared their top challenges while launching and scaling their initiatives. Here’s what you can do to overcome the challenges keeping you from truly realizing AI’s benefits.

1. FIND THE RIGHT TOOLS AND PLATFORMS Not all AI is created equal. Different AI algorithms are optimized for different industries, not all platforms can be tailored to specific needs, and it’s challenging to integrate new technologies into legacy systems. If tools are hard to use, require too much investment, can’t integrate with current systems, or can’t provide the level of accuracy or insight required, then AI initiatives will end before they’ve begun. Tackle this challenge by first defining your AI goals. Don’t just declare you want to adopt AI across the organization. Instead, if you want to focus on engaging customers more on your website, you may want to use AI in a chatbot. Or, if you want to achieve better accuracy with your inventory systems, you may choose to adopt AI there. Defining your goals for AI will help you pick the right tools and platforms.

Knowing how much or how little your budget will allow for AI initiatives will help narrow down your choices as well. Having a smaller budget for AI projects will force you to focus on choosing one or two areas for experimentation, which may lead you to the right tools. 2. GET BUDGET AND BUY-IN FROM LEADERSHIP AI projects need investments, both in dollars and backing from leadership. The challenge is that AI is such a new technology that retailers are still figuring out where AI will best serve their businesses and what kind of return on investment it will produce. Until those initial AI experiments have been successful, there won’t be much budget allotted, and until they can see the benefits, impacts, and ROI of AI initiatives, leadership may be reluctant to support these initiatives as well.

Tackle this challenge by starting small and tracking your ROI. If you don’t have a big budget for AI projects, begin with a chatbot on the website, or use AI to analyze one area of your operations to uncover more efficiencies. Track your project to determine whether you meet your goals and your return on investment. Then, with demonstrable proof of success, you can gain more investment and buy-in. If 69% of retail leaders say AI adoption has increased their annual revenue and 72% say AI has reduced their operating costs, then there’s a good chance you’ll find budget commitment as you move forward. 3. INTEGRATE LEGACY SYSTEMS WITH AI

Because AI can enhance so many current aspects of business, AI solutions typically aren’t rolled out independently but are integrated into current systems and technologies—like chatbots on a website, enhancements into a current POS or inventory system, or applied to data analytics software. The challenge is successfully integrating those new AI initiatives into legacy systems to ensure that they function as needed and are supplied with enough of the right data to return valuable answers and insights. Tackle this challenge by creating a strategy for AI implementation and integration. This includes understanding what AI initiatives you want to implement, what data you’ll use for that AI initiative, and how that data will be governed. This will determine what infrastructure or operational requirements your AI will need. Retailers may need to evaluate whether their legacy systems can support AI’s power and data needs, and may need to implement new IT strategies going forward. A recent study from MIT found that “every organization surveyed will boost its spending on modernizing data infrastructure” to support AI initiatives over the next year. 4. FIND DEVELOPERS TO WORK ON THE PROJECT

Retailers discovered that when rolling out AI initiatives, they’re having a hard time finding knowledgeable developers who can build out AI projects for them. This is likely because they’re in such high demand. If outsourcing that capability, retailers may find themselves paying top dollar, something many may not have the ability to do with a lack of AI-dedicated budget—another challenge to overcome. Without developers building custom AI offerings, retailers may not be able to realize their vision for AI adoption or have it be as effective as they want it to be. Tackle this challenge by training in-house teams on AI development. Not only will this save costs on outsourcing AI projects, but internal teams will already know the systems and business objectives. This will help with faster deployments more tailored to business and customer needs. SCALING YOUR FUTURE AI SUCCESS TODAY