The power of the cloud: Your cheat code for simplifying vendor madness

In today’s highly competitive business environment, managing a complex vendor ecosystem can be a daunting task. With various vendors and dozens of different components that must be purchased, integrated, stitched together, and tested to deliver your service, the complexity of operating multiple systems and vendors is a significant hurdle for many businesses.

This is especially true in the telecommunications sector where each additional vendor in the ecosystem—from session border control, class 4 and class 5 elements, monitoring systems, and billing systems to end customer equipment devices—introduces operational complexity and requires significant effort to ensure reliability and smooth operations. Cloud computing has emerged as a simplified framework to streamline vendor management, enhance service delivery, and optimize business outcomes. Instead of storing and running data, systems, and applications on their own infrastructure, companies can leverage the hyperscaler’s cloud infrastructure, allowing for more streamlined, cost-effective, and reliable service delivery. However, as executives consider how to build and better manage their vendor ecosystem and the role of cloud computing in their operations, there are three questions that must be asked:

1. WHAT ARE YOUR CORE COMPETENCIES? Understanding your organization’s core competencies is the first step in streamlining your vendor ecosystem. Core competencies are the unique strengths and capabilities that give your business a competitive advantage. It’s imperative that executive leaders understand all the elements and integrations being brought together to form a product or solution, and which of these elements truly leverage your core competencies, or if you are just continuing with patterns that have developed within the organization over time. This understanding will then help them assess where their market advantage lies, or if there’s a more efficient way to deliver and manage the service. Unfortunately, it’s common for leaders to find themselves entangled in the complexities of integrating various systems and technologies to properly deliver their services, and simply sticking with it because it’s what they’ve always done. This not only pulls attention away from a company’s core competencies but can also incur significant costs.

For the aspects that are not truly a core competency, businesses can leverage cloud services to delegate the integration and management of non-core elements, allowing them to focus on areas where they truly excel. With the cloud, technology leaders can ensure that resources are allocated to activities that build on their core competencies, competitive advantage, and market differentiation. 2. DO YOU NEED TO EVOLVE? Today’s business landscape is ever evolving, so what worked in the past may not necessarily work today. Business leaders must constantly evaluate their strategies to determine if they need to pivot in order to stay relevant and competitive.

Take, for example, Amazon’s meteoric rise and Borders’s devastating fall. Both businesses originally began as book sellers, but Amazon continued to innovate and diversify its business model to meet changing customer need and an increasingly online landscape, while Borders’s reluctancy to evolve led to their demise. The shift to the cloud enables businesses to adapt more quickly to market changes and emerging opportunities. It offers flexibility and scalability, enabling companies to easily pivot their operations based on demand or market changes. Additionally, since cloud providers are often continuously updating their services, this can ensure your business benefits from the latest advancements without the need for constant reinvestment in new hardware or software. The transition to the cloud is often a pivotal moment for many organizations, serving as a strategic evolution from managing a complex vendor system and fostering a more streamlined approach.

3. SHOULD YOU BUILD OR BUY? One of the most significant decisions business leaders face when optimizing their vendor ecosystem is whether to build their own solutions or buy from a third party. This “build versus buy” question is critical, as it impacts not only operational efficiency but also competitiveness and innovation. For some services, especially those not central to your core competencies, buying services can offer significant advantages. Cloud service providers will specialize in integrating various technological components, delivering them as a service with higher efficiency with faster time to market and lower cost than an organization could deliver independently.

Take, for example, Salesforce. Salesforce has been successful because all they do is CRM—it’s their core competency—while most other companies do not have this tool at their core. For those companies, outsourcing CRM to Salesforce in a SaaS or subscription model is a smart idea. On the other hand, certain capabilities or technology may be so inherently fundamental to your value proposition that outsourcing them would dilute your competitive edge. In such cases, investing in building and maintaining these core elements in-house is critical. The decision ultimately hinges on understanding your core competencies, evaluating the market offerings, and determining where your resources are best spent to drive value and differentiation.