BY Elisha Riedlinger3 minute read

When the world learned that one of the biggest ransomware gangs was shut down by a joint effort between U.S. & UK Departments of Justice, I’m sure there was a sigh of relief by many.

But let’s put this sentiment into perspective: When you turn on the news and hear that a burglar was caught, or some people in a car theft ring were caught, is that a sign of relief, or does criminal business continue to occur? In New York, the arrest of John Gotti didn’t put an end to mafia-related crimes; they just became more discreet and difficult to detect. And consider the war on drugs. We lost that war over 40 years ago. So long as there are users, there will be suppliers and distributors. And, if anything, drugs have only evolved to include more dangerous designer drugs, including fentanyl, perhaps the deadliest drug the world has ever seen. Well, such is the case with ransomware gangs also. Being in the spotlight doesn’t make them easier to catch. On the contrary, it makes these crimes more difficult to detect, catch, and deter.

I believe the world has yet to see the full impact of cybercrime. Crimes used to be in the millions. With the latest healthcare breach, damage was reported in the billions. This was the first time we heard the B-word used! As long as there’s success with crime, crime will continue—and that’s the point of this article. But let’s not lose focus! Catching LockBit made for a nice headline. The reality is, ransomware gangs are now double and triple dipping. Once upon a time, they encrypted your files, asked for a ransom, then sold you back the key to unlock the files. Those days seem like a pleasant dream. Now, your data is crippled, stolen, exfiltrated, and even upon unlock, it’s still lurking on the deep web. Your critical data, customer data, employee data, and the like are available for people to snoop, judge, and accuse. Anyone remember the Ashley Madison breach, and all the fallout from it? If that doesn’t show you how cybercrime can kill an organization’s reputation, I don’t know what does. It doesn’t really give your employees and customers satisfaction that you did your all.