Winter’s coming. 5 lessons from a ‘modern Viking’ on how to stay productive during the dark days

BY Anders Indset5 minute read

I still remember those freezing winters growing up in Røros: a small World Heritage-listed mining town nestled near the Swedish border in the middle of Norway. At age three, I experienced a chilling -65°F, and even today during the cold season, it gets below -30°F with only a few hours of daily light.

However, this did not hold us back from maintaining an active lifestyle. I grew up with a simple truth: We need to make things work together. The concept of dugnad in Norway is as present as the Danish hygge. It’s not that Norwegians don’t have hygge, but the effortlessly shared belief in an unwritten “Declaration of Interdependence” is strongly anchored in Norwegian life. We can only do this together. The modern Viking way of living is to strive for experienced progress. From early childhood, activation is a fundamental principle. Regardless of the weather, we “Get up, get out, and get on.” Such a culture leads to one of exploration. Ever since the Vikings set out in open boats, Norwegians have been curious about progress. To experience life and explore is the very essence of life itself. Before we get caught up in belief systems, role definitions, and optimization of a given category to “be something,” it is the very activation and striving for incremental progress that drives humanity forth.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Here are five takeaways to unleash the Viking within, enjoy life, and be productive, even in the darkest winters. Embrace micro-ambitions Though there is nothing wrong with great visions, small and incremental steps are the foundations of progress. Everything in life is like compound interest. Every gold medal, the first round of investments, and your million-dollar dream all start with small, achievable actions. While wonders and luck may happen, betting on them is not the way of the modern Viking. Forced luck, as an outcome of activation and hard work, begins with manageable activities that build momentum.

Cleaning your mailbox, finishing that to-do list, or getting a morning boost of energy from a quick micro workout or even a cold shower—these small actions create a sense of accomplishment. Implementing micro-ambitions leads to progress, and as you go, you learn how to increase duration and intensity. This compounding effect results in an active life of creation rather than one of reaction. Use routines for intrinsic motivation In today’s algorithmically led life, packed with things we must do and our tendency to chase short-term dopamine kicks, moving from an extrinsically driven reaction-mode to one of intrinsically motivated action is foundational. Just like regular sports classes and training sessions, additional routines help. Setting aside regular time for a “thinking hour” where you literally do nothing except maybe carry a pen and paper to jot down reflections is just one small life hack that can help you tune back in.

Establishing routines gives a feeling of productivity and clarity. It helps boost energy as you feel more in control of a life filled with rapid changes, insecurity, and technology. Build a broad toolbox I still remember being inspired by management guru Tom Peters shouting into the audience, “If you try a lot of things, one might work.” Back in the ’90s, this was a simple way of life. Today, it seems more profound than ever. We do not know what the future holds, how sports will change, or what jobs there will be. Therefore, having a broad toolbox to be able to adapt to new circumstances is essential in what I call the “era of the generalist.” This adaptability also helps you establish and maintain an active life, one of continuous learning.

advertisement

Take it from a fanatic learner: There is nothing wrong with listening to a podcast at 2x speed while enjoying your activity or hitting the gym; as long as you do it for yourself and for the sake of progress. Dugnad This might sound counterintuitive, but there is a magical finding in the Viking way of life: Through a strong collective, individualism can flourish. I am, because you are. If everyone around me is doing better—progressing and performing—I can, with an intrinsic motivation to grow, also perform better. The unconditional investment without any targeted reward into the collective is the concept of dugnad. It is like volunteer work without the perceived work. In the camaraderie through collective effort, there is an underlying reinforcement learning mechanism that leads to progress. Such a value-based performance culture opens the door for the rise of individual highfliers.

Like the coltsfoot plant, these global role models rise as if suddenly blooming through the concrete. The way of progress then leads to individual excellence. Find yourself workout buddies, join a group, or team up for a regular dugnad to reap motivation, learn accountability, and experience social interaction Harness technology I am a strong believer in scientific progress and technological breakthroughs to tackle some of humanity’s greatest challenges. Norwegian culture strongly values incentives and playfulness as foundations of progress and a healthy life. Early adoption of new technologies out of curiosity will not only help you stay ahead of trends but it will also make you more interesting (and we love interesting people). On an individual level, all kinds of productivity and fitness apps are already a part of life. Gamification and engaging in playful challenges are integral parts of the learning process.