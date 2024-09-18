4 habits of lifelong learners you can use

BY Mila Smart Semeshkina5 minute read

While high school and college graduation can feel like the pinnacle of learning and, therefore, the ending of the education chapter of your life, this isn’t really accurate.

When I was writing my PhD in social science, which took about two years, I realized that my findings were becoming outdated so quickly that all my hard work might not be relevant in the end. Industries like social media marketing are changing even faster. How can employees keep up? Nowadays, 45% of surveyed US workers are “emotionally drained” from their jobs, and 51% feel “used up” at the end of the workday, according to SHRM’s 2024 Employee Mental Health Research. There is constant pressure to grow personally and professionally to stay current with everything from TikTok trends to the latest AI fade and the techniques that come with it. Many feel anxiety and FOMO not to be left behind but in the struggle to do it fast, lose consistency, focus, and purpose. Like any other person who works and is part of a community, lifelong learning is vital for me to continue contributing on a personal and professional level. My experience has taught me that continuous education isn’t just for leaders. It’s for everyone who wants to make a positive impact.

Here are four habits that helped me embrace lifelong learning. The “career forecast” check-in People can truly develop once they recognize their flaws and areas for improvement. But with the business world changing so fast, today’s employees are up against not only their current selves but also the unknown jobs of tomorrow. Professional development and weekly check-ins are increasingly popular for a reason. A recent piece discussed how asking “what employees loved and loathed about last week, what their priorities are for this week, and what help they need from their team leader” increases well-being, engagement, performance, and employee retention.

These questions are crucial for keeping businesses ticking over successfully, and consistency is the perfect ingredient for building positive habits. A fourth and fifth question on the individual’s personal growth prepares them for the future job market: “What can I already do? What goals do I have?” When employees engage in a positive internal dialogue and understand their strengths, what they enjoy, and what they want more of, they create a hunger for continual growth and improvement. For example, someone who enjoys problem-solving might be curious to learn more about conflict resolution. If you’re a CEO reading this, have each team predict how their profession might evolve in the next 10 years due to technological advancements, societal changes, etc., and have them present their findings to each other. This exercise will help them understand the importance of lifelong learning in staying relevant in their careers. If you’re an employee, try it out for yourself. It will help steer your personal growth in the right direction. Learn your limits Understanding your limits, when to schedule breaks, and what time of day you are more creative means you can plan around that. This way, you cut the time for dillydallying and can dedicate it to learning activities like taking online courses, attending conferences, or reading industry publications.

When in doubt, I like to fall on the Pomodoro technique: Set a timer for 25 minutes. Once the timer goes off, take a five-minute break. Then, restart the timer and work for another 25 minutes. After four of these focused windows, take a more extended break. Timing yourself and being aware of how long things take you helps you build enough space in your week to achieve your goals and still feel like you have a life. Solid planning fosters better decision-making, and this same analytical approach applies to learning new things. With a plan, employees can research different learning methods, assess the value of specific courses, and make informed decisions about how to invest their learning time. Forming habits is hard. It takes consistent work, sticking with your plans even when it sucks, and believing you can actually do it. That discipline will push you through the tough spots when motivation dips. It keeps you on track when things get messy.

Make learning a daily practice Like any other daily habit, such as exercise, learning should be categorized as nonnegotiable. Bill Gates reads 50 books a year to keep his skills sharper than the rest. In my opinion, your prime years of professional impact are finite, making it imperative to leverage every opportunity for personal and professional development. By dedicating time each day to learn something new—whether through reading, engaging in a webinar, or even a structured reflection on daily experiences—employees consistently develop their skills and understanding, thus enhancing their effectiveness and relevance. Staying up to date with industry developments by attending frequent events— each quarter, for example—can stimulate curiosity and creative thinking. And inspired employees fuel inspired, innovative teams. It cultivates a proactive rather than reactive approach to tasks, where challenges are met with well-informed strategies and solutions.

Mentors, sponsors, and career coaches all help you advance your career—but with slightly different priorities. A mentor is typically a peer or senior colleague who gives you advice and feedback as a witness to your performance and the company culture. A career coach is good for anyone looking to stay on track through career transitions, goal setting, and overcoming obstacles, while a sponsor actively advocates for your new position and opens doors for you. Let’s say you work in PR, and your goal is to become a PR vice president. Your boss (or their boss) will likely introduce you to the right leaders and get you into the decision-making meetings. These are the people to look for when choosing your sponsor. Then, you need to show them why they should choose you. Finding a sponsor can seem daunting, but it doesn’t have to be. A good place to start is to focus on building a solid reputation—consistently deliver results and align your goals with the company’s objectives. With the evidence at hand, have a direct conversation with your prospective sponsor about your career aspirations and ask for their support. Keep them updated on your progress to help them advocate for you more effectively and remember your good work amid their busy schedule.