This free calculator app will multiple your productivity exponentially

Look, I get it: When you think of “exciting new life upgrades,” a calculator app might not be the first thing that comes to mind.
But it might be time to reconsider that mental calculation.
Today, I’m gonna introduce you to an exceptional tool that’ll change the very way you think about what a “calculator app” even is.
It might just become one of your most useful personal productivity tools. And that, if you ask me, is absolutely cause for excitement.
Psst: If you love these types of tools as much as I do, check out my free Cool Tools newsletter from The Intelligence. You’ll be the first to find all sorts of simple tech treasures!
Prepare for calculation elation
What makes this number-crunching companion so compelling is the fact that it isn’t just a simple number pad. It’s a versatile notepad that just happens to have a calculator built in.
⌚ And it’ll take you approximately 10 seconds to set up and start using.