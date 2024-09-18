We’re so close to the perfect foldable phone

Large-format foldable phones—those that unfurl into something like a small tablet—are great for watching videos, reading, and playing games. They also excel at productivity by letting you view two regular-sized apps at the same time, and they’re easier to type on with your thumbs.

But even as a foldable phone fan, I’ll admit that every current option has some kind of glaring compromise. While the pieces for a perfect foldable phone are all there, we just need one phone that puts them all together.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, Honor Magic V3, Pixel 9 Pro Fold. [Photo: Jared Newman]

What the Pixel 9 Pro Fold gets right

My impetus for thinking about all this is the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google’s second attempt at a foldable phone. Having bought a Samsung Fold5 last fall, I was eager to see how a foldable Pixel would compare.