McDonald’s stock just got a boost after the burger giant agreed to keep the $5 meal deal going

With fewer customers visiting the Golden Arches as diners cut back on restaurant spending, McDonald’s is now extending its $5 value meal deal through the fall and into December in most U.S. markets.

It’s the second time the fast-food chain has extended this deal, which kicked off this summer, and another sign that the burger chain wants to win back lower-income customers amid perceptions that it’s getting too expensive.

A Citi analyst on Friday increased his stock price target for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) from $275 to $301. Shares of McDonald’s were up around 1.44% in late-day trading on Friday.

What does the meal deal include?

While $5 won’t buy you much these days, a fiver at McDonald’s will get you a four-piece Nuggets, a McChicken, or a McDouble sandwich; small fries, and a small soft drink. The discount comes after McDonald’s, like many chains, has increased prices to combat skyrocketing food prices and rising inflation.