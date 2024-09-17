AI can’t understand cultural nuance. This is how leaders can use the right prompts to mitigate risk

AI is here to stay. For businesses, the pressing question isn’t just whether to use it, but how.
It’s well known that AI has its limitations—even more so with the nuances and complexities of human culture. But how deep do these limitations go? Can businesses confidently rely on AI to navigate their global strategies—such as understanding what people in different countries value, local contexts, and cultural nuances? Should AI play a role in shaping go-to-market strategies for international markets?
Challenges to cultural nuance with AI
Cultural nuance and understanding matter when operating across diverse groups. AI often struggles here. Take, for instance, Google’s AI image generator, which misrepresented the ethnicities and genders of historical figures. Such errors underscore AI’s struggles with cultural sensitivity. With text-based AI, such as Large Language Models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, these challenges extend to language and cultural biases.
A study from the University of Sydney found that English-speaking LLMs, such as ChatGPT-3, often reflect U.S. cultural values when prompted on issues like gun control and immigration. This bias arises from the training data, predominantly sourced from English-language content, and skews the AI’s understanding of global cultures.
For example, an LLM trained primarily in English data might suggest marketing strategies without cultural nuance that inadvertently offend cultural sensibilities in another culture. English makes up 48% of training data, and when combined with other European languages, this figure climbs to 86%.
These biases in LLMs aren’t just linguistic. If the trainers or developers behind these models share similar educational and cultural backgrounds, lacking diversity, the AI they create can inadvertently reflect those biases. This leads to outputs that may favor Western perspectives or overlook cultural subtleties, posing risks for businesses operating in diverse markets.
Testing cultural competence and nuance in the real world
Despite these cultural limitations, avoiding AI entirely in global strategy could mean missed opportunities. The best approach is for you and your teams to understand its cultural awareness capabilities so you can leverage AI effectively while recognizing its limitations.