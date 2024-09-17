AI can’t understand cultural nuance. This is how leaders can use the right prompts to mitigate risk

AI is here to stay. For businesses, the pressing question isn’t just whether to use it, but how.

It’s well known that AI has its limitations—even more so with the nuances and complexities of human culture. But how deep do these limitations go? Can businesses confidently rely on AI to navigate their global strategies—such as understanding what people in different countries value, local contexts, and cultural nuances? Should AI play a role in shaping go-to-market strategies for international markets?

Challenges to cultural nuance with AI

Cultural nuance and understanding matter when operating across diverse groups. AI often struggles here. Take, for instance, Google’s AI image generator, which misrepresented the ethnicities and genders of historical figures. Such errors underscore AI’s struggles with cultural sensitivity. With text-based AI, such as Large Language Models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, these challenges extend to language and cultural biases.

A study from the University of Sydney found that English-speaking LLMs, such as ChatGPT-3, often reflect U.S. cultural values when prompted on issues like gun control and immigration. This bias arises from the training data, predominantly sourced from English-language content, and skews the AI’s understanding of global cultures.