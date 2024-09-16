Microsoft’s AI Copilot will now help you make pivot tables and write Python code within Excel

Microsoft Excel is the de facto standard for a lot of corporate number crunching, but even some frequent users don’t know everything that’s possible to do in the spreadsheet program.
And many data scientists and machine learning experts still prefer to do some of their work with other tools, including the programming language Python and its popular data science libraries.
Now, Microsoft is looking to cater to both of those audiences, making generally available both an AI copilot that can guide your use of Excel and access to a facility for writing and using Python code directly within Excel. The Copilot can create formulas and pivot tables to answer a particular question, add sophisticated conditional formatting to highlight spreadsheet cells and rows with particular properties, and—in a feature expected to roll out to some users over the next few months—enter a “Copilot in Excel with Python” mode that uses Python data science libraries to analyze and visualize data.
“We see generative AI as a way to revolutionize how people do productivity in spreadsheets,” says Catherine Pidgeon, head of product for Excel.
Over time, while in limited availability, the Excel Copilot has grown more sophisticated. It’s gained the ability to analyze ranges of cells within spreadsheets rather than just full tables, expanded the range of pivot tables and charts it can help create, and gotten access to some of Excel’s more powerful formula functions, like XLOOKUP for linking data between tables, that even power users often consult the manual before they use.
It’s also gotten better at explaining what it’s doing, providing a description of formulas or even Python code that it’s writing and often prompting the user to confirm that’s what they’re looking to do before making changes.
“We see this as providing more visibility to the way that Copilot thinks, both so users can learn better how to interact with Copilot, but also so they can validate quickly if that’s actually what they were seeking as a response,” says Pidgeon.