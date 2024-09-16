Microsoft’s AI Copilot will now help you make pivot tables and write Python code within Excel

Microsoft Excel is the de facto standard for a lot of corporate number crunching, but even some frequent users don’t know everything that’s possible to do in the spreadsheet program.

And many data scientists and machine learning experts still prefer to do some of their work with other tools, including the programming language Python and its popular data science libraries.

Now, Microsoft is looking to cater to both of those audiences, making generally available both an AI copilot that can guide your use of Excel and access to a facility for writing and using Python code directly within Excel. The Copilot can create formulas and pivot tables to answer a particular question, add sophisticated conditional formatting to highlight spreadsheet cells and rows with particular properties, and—in a feature expected to roll out to some users over the next few months—enter a “Copilot in Excel with Python” mode that uses Python data science libraries to analyze and visualize data.

“We see generative AI as a way to revolutionize how people do productivity in spreadsheets,” says Catherine Pidgeon, head of product for Excel.