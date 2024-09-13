Uber and Waymo are partnering to bring driverless rideshare to Austin and Atlanta

Uber users in Atlanta and Austin may be matched with a Waymo robotaxi when they call a ride starting early next year, the companies announced on Friday.
The news comes as part of an existing multiyear strategic partnership between the two tech companies that kicked off in 2023. Currently, Uber riders have access to the Waymo vehicles in Phoenix. Some Uber Eats delivery orders are also being shepherded in Waymos.
“We’re thrilled to build on our successful partnership with Waymo, which has already powered fully autonomous trips for tens of thousands of riders in Phoenix,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement.
Uber said riders who request an UberX, Uber Green, Uber Comfort, or Uber Comfort Electric may be matched with a Waymo for qualifying trips. The company didn’t reveal how large its fleet of Waymo’s all-electric Jaguar I-PACE vehicles it will have access to, but said that it “will grow to hundreds over time.”
As part of the deal, Uber will provide fleet management services, which include vehicle cleaning, repair, and other general operations. Alphabet-owned Waymo, meantime, will be responsible for the testing and operation of the Waymo Driver, which includes roadside assistance and certain rider support functions.
The announcement reiterates Uber’s self-driving strategy of partnering with third-party companies that are focusing on autonomous vehicles rather than pouring in their own time and funds to develop the cars. For its part, Waymo already operates its own ride-hailing service, called Waymo One, in San Francisco, Phoenix, and Los Angeles. The move could help introduce more customers to the autonomous vehicles and help them become comfortable with the new technology.
“Waymo’s mission is to be the world’s most trusted driver,” Waymo co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana said in a statement, “and we’re excited to launch this expanded network and operations partnership with Uber in Austin and Atlanta to bring the benefits of fully autonomous driving to more riders.”