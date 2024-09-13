Uber and Waymo are partnering to bring driverless rideshare to Austin and Atlanta

Uber users in Atlanta and Austin may be matched with a Waymo robotaxi when they call a ride starting early next year, the companies announced on Friday .

The news comes as part of an existing multiyear strategic partnership between the two tech companies that kicked off in 2023. Currently, Uber riders have access to the Waymo vehicles in Phoenix. Some Uber Eats delivery orders are also being shepherded in Waymos.

“We’re thrilled to build on our successful partnership with Waymo, which has already powered fully autonomous trips for tens of thousands of riders in Phoenix,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement.

Uber said riders who request an UberX, Uber Green, Uber Comfort, or Uber Comfort Electric may be matched with a Waymo for qualifying trips. The company didn’t reveal how large its fleet of Waymo’s all-electric Jaguar I-PACE vehicles it will have access to, but said that it “will grow to hundreds over time.”