Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Your workflow, now with more flow and less work: Snap Layouts, Virtual Desktops, Focus Sections, Voice typing, and more.

7 ultimate Windows 11 time-savers to power your productivity

[Photo: Farhat Altaf/Unsplash]

BY Doug Aamoth2 minute read

It’s a tired, tired cliché, but if you’re like me, working smarter, not harder is truly the only way to live.

And if you use Windows 11 on the regular, you absolutely owe it to yourself to squeeze every last bit of time-savings out of it. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to do just that. Here’s a handful of the ones I find most useful.

Snap Layouts

This one’s an absolute must for effortless organization, especially if you use multiple monitors.

Simply hover your mouse over the maximize button in the upper-right corner of any window to reveal different layout options. Then click on the zone where you want the current window to snap.

This feature is perfect for multitasking and keeping your desktop tidy.

Virtual Desktops

Create multiple workspaces for different projects by leveraging Virtual Desktops. To get started, press the Windows Key + Tab to open Task View, then click “New desktop” at the bottom of the screen.

Switch between desktops seamlessly by using Windows Key + Tab again or super quickly by hitting Windows Key + Ctrl + Left/Right Arrow. You can even drag and drop windows between desktops.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Doug Aamoth is a former writer and editor at TechCrunch and TIME Magazine, and has written for Fast Company, PCWorld, MONEY Magazine, and several other publications. With more than 20 years in consumer electronics, tech media, digital video, and software, his goal is to make technology approachable and useful for everyone, helping readers stay informed, productive, and secure in the digital age. More

Explore Topics