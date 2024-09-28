7 ultimate Windows 11 time-savers to power your productivity

It’s a tired, tired cliché, but if you’re like me, working smarter, not harder is truly the only way to live.

And if you use Windows 11 on the regular, you absolutely owe it to yourself to squeeze every last bit of time-savings out of it. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to do just that. Here’s a handful of the ones I find most useful.

Snap Layouts

This one’s an absolute must for effortless organization, especially if you use multiple monitors.

Simply hover your mouse over the maximize button in the upper-right corner of any window to reveal different layout options. Then click on the zone where you want the current window to snap.