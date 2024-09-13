In-flight Wi-Fi goes free on United Airlines, thanks to SpaceX deal

United Airlines announced today that it has signed an agreement with SpaceX to provide Starlink Wi-Fi services on its entire mainline and regional aircraft fleet. The service will deliver fast, reliable internet service to passengers, both in the air and on the ground—free.

United plans to equip more than 1,000 aircraft with Starlink, starting with testing in early 2025 and full passenger-access slated for later that year.

Currently, United charges loyalty program members $8 for internet access and other passengers $10 on most domestic and short-haul international flights, using a combination of providers like ViaSat and Panasonic. With the new service, the airline aims to provide consistent, global coverage, including over oceans and remote regions where traditional signals fall short.

“Everything you can do on the ground, you’ll soon be able to do onboard a United plane at 35,000 feet,” said United CEO Scott Kirby in a statement, emphasizing that this new technology would further enhance the airline’s inflight-entertainment experience, with more personalized content available in every seat.