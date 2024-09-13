In-flight Wi-Fi goes free on United Airlines, thanks to SpaceX deal

United Airlines announced today that it has signed an agreement with SpaceX to provide Starlink Wi-Fi services on its entire mainline and regional aircraft fleet. The service will deliver fast, reliable internet service to passengers, both in the air and on the ground—free.
United plans to equip more than 1,000 aircraft with Starlink, starting with testing in early 2025 and full passenger-access slated for later that year.
Currently, United charges loyalty program members $8 for internet access and other passengers $10 on most domestic and short-haul international flights, using a combination of providers like ViaSat and Panasonic. With the new service, the airline aims to provide consistent, global coverage, including over oceans and remote regions where traditional signals fall short.
“Everything you can do on the ground, you’ll soon be able to do onboard a United plane at 35,000 feet,” said United CEO Scott Kirby in a statement, emphasizing that this new technology would further enhance the airline’s inflight-entertainment experience, with more personalized content available in every seat.
What are the main perks for customers?
The in-flight connectivity will include gate-to-gate internet access, enabling passengers to enjoy live TV, streaming services, social media, shopping, gaming, and more on seatback screens and personal devices simultaneously.
Key features of the new service include:
- Live streaming of TV, shows and movies without buffering
- Real-time productivity for work tasks, including document sharing
- Gaming capabilities, including live gaming streams
- E-commerce options for shopping and making reservations
- The ability to connect multiple devices under one user
- Real-time support through the United app with Agent on Demand
How does this compare to other airlines’ free Wi-Fi offerings?
United is not the first carrier to offer free Wi-Fi as part of an effort to attract customers. JetBlue pioneered in this area and has offered free inflight Wi-Fi for several years. Delta introduced complimentary onboard internet for members of its SkyMiles loyalty program in early 2023, and Hawaiian Airlines, which also partners with Starlink, has followed suit with free Wi-Fi on its flights. Additionally, JSX, a semi-private airline, previously made a deal with SpaceX to bring Starlink connectivity to its passengers.
SpaceX’s Starlink network, with about 6,000 satellites in orbit, connects more than 3 million customers in 100 countries, expanding its service to aviation as part of its broader business strategy.
Before Starlink can be installed on United’s fleet, its equipment will require approval by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).