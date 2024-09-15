How to watch the 2024 Emmy Awards live online, on TV, or on a phone, including free options

BY Shannon Cudd2 minute read

Hollywood is celebrating television’s biggest night on Sunday, September 15, with the 76th Emmy Awards, which recognizes the best and brightest talent on the small screen.

For those of us without the golden ticket to attend in real life, ABC will broadcast all the glitz and glamor live. Here’s what you need to know ahead of time and how to tune in: Who are the 2024 Emmy nominees? Bright and early on the morning of July 17, Tony Hale, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Television Academy chair Cris Abrego announced who was nominated from Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre. Shogun, the FX series about the Sengoku Period in Japan, leads the pack with 25 nominations. Following the success of Netflix’s Squid Games, it became the second non-English-language series to appear in the Outstanding Drama Series category.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Following closely behind Shogun is another popular FX series, the restaurant-set show The Bear, with 23 nominations, including acting nominations for last year’s winners Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri. In third place is Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, with 21. Disney and Netflix dominate When you break things down by network, the Walt Disney Company and Netflix appear to be the champions, although Disney has transcended the simple title of “network” because it has its hands on so many projects. This diversified portfolio paid off with 183 nominations, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. If this were the Olympics, Netflix would take home the silver medal with its 107 nominations. Who is hosting the 2024 Emmys? This year is a family affair. Father-son duo Eugene Levy and Dan Levy will do the honors, much to the delight of Schitt’s Creek fans everywhere.

The comedic pair apparently can’t wait. “For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough,” they said in a statement. Notable predictions for the 2024 Emmys As of publication, both The Hollywood Reporter and Variety are predicting a win for Shogun for Outstanding Drama Series. The two industry trades are using available data from current standings in the race, so this is subject to change. They also agree on The Bear taking home the comedy equivalent. How can I watch or stream the 2024 Emmy Awards? ABC has the honors of broadcasting the awards show. The network will make the most of it by kicking things off with a live pre-show: “On the Red Carpet: Live at the Emmys” will be hosted by Robin Roberts and Will Reeve at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

advertisement