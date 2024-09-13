Mary’s Pizza Shack joins the growing list of chain restaurant bankruptcies in 2024

It has not been a great year for restaurants. A number of high-profile chains have initiated bankruptcy proceedings this year. The latest is Mary’s Pizza Shack, a beloved California pizza chain that opened in 1959.

In an announcement on its website, Mary’s Pizza Shack confirmed that its company, Mary’s Pizza Shack Corporation, was filing for bankruptcy. While Mary’s Pizza Shack did not give an exact reason, it said the move was “the final step of a larger process our family began a couple of years to ago to preserve the Mary’s Pizza Shack brand.”

But some good news for Mary’s Pizza Shack fans: The company said it will not be closing any locations as part of the bankruptcy procedures and that all of its locations remain open. Mary’s Pizza Shack has 10 locations in California.

Restaurant bankruptcies pile up

While Mary’s Pizza Shack may not be closing locations, other restaurants that filed for bankruptcy this year were not so lucky. In April, the Tex-Mex chain Tijuana Flats filed for bankruptcy, closing 11 company-owned locations.