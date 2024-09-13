Philanthropists need allies in government

BY Ed Mitzen4 minute read

It’s safe to say the current state of U.S. politics is at a crossroads, and it’s created a ripple effect of opposition among businesses, philanthropies, and citizens. Where we should have unity, we have division. When we should be having honest, fact-based conversations about how to improve our country and its policies, we choose to ignore the facts and spend our time exchanging insults and arguing in bad faith on social media, forcing everyone to take a step back from pushing social equality forward.

Consider what happened in former president Trump’s recent interview at the National Association of Black Journalists convention. The ongoing attacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) were once again put on the main stage, as he openly condemned critical initiatives around it, and even questioned the authenticity of Kamala Harris’s ethnicity and heritage. This only further proves the point that in crucial moments of an election, when politicians should be emphasizing their policy views, the debate is clouded by personal jargon. Social progress is at stake Based on these race-baiting comments alone, I fear certain leaders have lost sight of the fight against equality, and even further, systemic racism that continues to impact millions each day. The wealth gap remains wide among Black and white U.S. citizens, and its vital leaders in a position of power are addressing it, not ignoring it. Under Trump’s presidency, the rich got richer, with the share of total income going to the wealthiest Americans rising by 17% from the start to the end of his presidency. And between his promise to bring back massive tax cuts for the wealthy and his unfavorable comments on DEI, there’s no reason to believe a second term would do anything but further stifle social progress and exacerbate the growing issue of income inequality across the U.S.

Let’s also not forget vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance, who has publicly shared his contempt for some of the most important philanthropic organizations in our country’s history. More specifically, in an interview, Vance described the Ford Foundation, the Gates Foundation, and the Harvard University endowment as “cancers on American society” that “pretend to be charities” for the purpose of receiving preferential tax treatment. Said foundations are invaluable to driving change in the U.S., offering opportunities, jobs, research, etc. to the next generation through a diverse array of programs and grant offerings. We need legislation that supports these efforts, and doesn’t hinder them. A push for equity at all levels Fortunately, not all wealthy and influential people are like Trump or Elon Musk, and certainly not those with a genuine interest in social progress. After all, the work of true philanthropists is humanitarian, not political, which is perhaps why Kamala Harris has already received several endorsements from major philanthropic leaders who have voted both Democratic and Republican in past elections. This includes Melinda Gates, who has dedicated her life—and a great deal of her fortune—to successfully addressing social inequalities in the U.S. and around the world. This particular endorsement is representative of more than just choosing sides in an election. It represents a push for equity and philanthropy at all levels. And as cofounder of Business for Good, a venture philanthropy in New York’s Capital Region focused on leveling the playing field for businesses and individuals who have been marginalized by income, race, and other inequalities to address the wealth gap, I feel confident in what this means for all communities across the U.S.

The call for an ally That being said, as a business owner and philanthropist, when I think about what I want from a president, or from any government leader for that matter, it’s someone who my organization can consider an ally as opposed to an adversary. Over the years, Harris has reliably emphasized the importance of philanthropy and social progress, as well as expressed support for social policies that help create equal opportunities for marginalized communities in the U.S., such as affordable childcare, paid family leave, and a more accessible, affordable healthcare system. For legislators and leaders who hold a position of power, prioritizing access and equity when it comes to fundamental rights will have the greatest impact in closing the wealth gap. There are millions of people living paycheck-to-paycheck who haven’t been given opportunities for success based on their backgrounds. A great deal of the efforts to level the playing field for these groups are driven by philanthropies and nonprofits now. Imagine if we had policies to push this agenda even further. In creating space for nonprofits and philanthropies to grow in parallel with increased opportunities for marginalized communities, organizations like Business for Good and so many others will have more room to thrive. We are not prepared, nor should we be, to take a step back when it comes to social equity and philanthropy. We need to double down, and under a Harris administration, we can.