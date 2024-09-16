5 great writing tools for busy (and easily distracted) people

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

Pens. Pencils. Typewriters. Computers. Wordstar. Word. Google Docs. Writing tools continually evolve. That evolution has brought us hundreds of writing apps to choose from. Read on for recommended tools for various writing challenges.

If you’re easily distracted: iA Writer

This is the simplest writing interface. Too many writing apps have cluttered, distracting interfaces. I know I’m procrastinating when I find myself exploring styling options. iA Writer is the purest app I’ve found for streamlined composition. All I see are the words I’m typing.

Highlight writing issues: An optional setting points out cliches and filler words. The software can also spotlight your syntax by color—adjectives in brown, adverbs in purple, verbs in blue, etc. Mostly I appreciate the clean interface.

An optional setting points out cliches and filler words. The software can also spotlight your syntax by color—adjectives in brown, adverbs in purple, verbs in blue, etc. Mostly I appreciate the clean interface. Pricing: 2-week free trial, then $50 for Apple devices, $30 for Windows or Android.

If you get stuck with writer’s block: Letterly

Get past the blank page problem by talking out loud about your ideas without worrying about precise wording. With Letterly and other AI dictation apps like Oasis ($50/year), it’s easy to convert spoken thoughts into drafts.