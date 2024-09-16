5 great writing tools for busy (and easily distracted) people

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here.
Pens. Pencils. Typewriters. Computers. Wordstar. Word. Google Docs. Writing tools continually evolve. That evolution has brought us hundreds of writing apps to choose from. Read on for recommended tools for various writing challenges.
If you’re easily distracted: iA Writer
This is the simplest writing interface. Too many writing apps have cluttered, distracting interfaces. I know I’m procrastinating when I find myself exploring styling options. iA Writer is the purest app I’ve found for streamlined composition. All I see are the words I’m typing.
- Highlight writing issues: An optional setting points out cliches and filler words. The software can also spotlight your syntax by color—adjectives in brown, adverbs in purple, verbs in blue, etc. Mostly I appreciate the clean interface.
- Pricing: 2-week free trial, then $50 for Apple devices, $30 for Windows or Android.
If you get stuck with writer’s block: Letterly
Get past the blank page problem by talking out loud about your ideas without worrying about precise wording. With Letterly and other AI dictation apps like Oasis ($50/year), it’s easy to convert spoken thoughts into drafts.
- Pricing: $10/month.
Letterly and Oasis transcribe what you say then convert it into a variety of formats like an outline, summary, social post, or a draft blog or journal entry.
- Desktop Alternative: The Oasis team just launched a useful new Mac AI app called TalkTastic. It lets you dictate, transcribe, and transform text into any writing app. You can use it with Google Docs, Word, or any other software.
When I’m stuck looking at a word count of zero, I like opening up one of these apps and talking to myself about a few ideas. It’s a form of oral “freewriting.” Within a few minutes, I have sentences to build on.
If you’re working on a book project: Scrivener
When you’re working on a long writing project with multiple parts, try Scrivener. It gives you multiple ways to see and edit the sections of your work. I like the index card view, which allows for dragging cards around to reorder material.