Friends, foes, or frenemies? The dance between government and business

BY David Malcolm3 minute read

Ronald Reagan once famously said that the most terrifying words in the English language were, “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”

But what do business leaders think? Does the government help or hurt businesses? The short answer is “yes.” Complying with government regulations intended to protect the public can be prohibitively expensive, and government mandates such as minimum wage and paid time off can drive companies into bankruptcy. The recent minimum wage hike in California, coupled with “rising costs of doing business,” forced Rubio’s Coastal Grill to close 48 stores in the state and declare bankruptcy. On the other hand, without government funding such as the Paycheck Protection Program, many more businesses would have failed during the COVID-19 epidemic. And without Small Business Administration loans, how many good ideas would never get off the ground?

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

I have been on both sides, with a 50-year career in real estate as well as having served in public office on a city council and state and special-district commissions. Government and business depend on each other, which creates an interesting dance. WHAT GOVERNMENT GETS IN THE DANCE Local, state, and federal governments receive most of their funding from taxes. No taxes, no ability to provide for the public good.

While only 6% of U.S. tax revenue comes from corporate taxes, 42.1% comes from individual taxes, largely income taxes. Businesses create the jobs that provide the income that ends up being taxed. HOW THE GOVERNMENT GETS IN THE WAY There are many ways the government can inadvertently make it more difficult (and expensive) to do business. Examples include tax policies, rent control, and eviction protection (in the real estate industry), and mandated employee benefits.

As recently as 2021, a tax survey from the NFIB Research Center stated that 77% of small business owners felt that federal business income taxes either “moderately” or “severely” harmed their business. And mandated worker benefits, as noted above, can have unintended consequences. Sure, they are good for workers, but what if their employers shut down? HOW THE GOVERNMENT HELPS

The pandemic was recent enough that the federal government’s intervention is still widely appreciated. Without government assistance, many small and medium (and maybe even big) businesses simply would not have survived. Tax incentives and tax cuts can boost business innovation. They make more funding available to businesses to invest in developing products, hiring and retaining talent, and more. Collaboration between government and private corporations can accelerate the pace of discovery. Consider Elon Musk’s SpaceX and its working relationship with the National Aeronautic and Space Administration (NASA). NASA has provided SpaceX with important information and government funding, leading to breakthroughs in space travel and discovery. If Musk’s vision of a civilization on the Moon or Mars is realized, this partnership could be key.

advertisement

ANOTHER FORM OF THE DANCE: REGULATION AND INNOVATION Government regulations evolve as science, industries, and human knowledge evolve. Today’s leading edge is lightning-fast advances in automation and artificial intelligence (AI). The European Union AI Act, the first regulatory act of its kind, was introduced just last year. Countries like the United States and Canada are sure to follow with regulation of their own to protect public safety and security.

How do we make sure this does not stifle innovation? The key is to work together. Reka Tron, co-founder and COO of the biotechnology company Multus, said in a recent Imperial TechForesight panel, “Because we are a completely new industry, regulation is still being established. This gives us the opportunity to have an open conversation and negotiation with regulators about the best possible outcome.” THE WAY FORWARD

I’ve worked in the private sector for a long time, while also serving in the public sector. Being in both camps has made me a better businessperson. While businesses want free rein to move as quickly as they can to innovate, get to market, and make a profit, governments often pump the brakes to protect the public interest. At the end of the day, the best outcomes result from working together. It’s like the art of negotiating: the two sides must communicate, understand, and respect each other. If they can, they’ll reach a place where regulations and innovation harmonize.