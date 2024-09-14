Adobe’s top technologist on what makes an AI tool good enough to launch

Adobe entered the modern era of generative AI a full year behind others, and the company continues moving forward with Firefly at a conservative pace. It’s a strategy you could criticize—or argue is by design. Adobe needs to push the boundaries of media without breaking the tools used everyday by its creative customers like graphic designers and video editors.

While Adobe first debuted Firefly tools in Photoshop in 2023, it took about a year for them to be any good. Now, it’s upping the ante by going from generating still imagery to motion.

Adobe is moving some of its video generation tools, first teased in April, into private beta. The new options appear powerful; but for Adobe, it’s as important that these tools are practical. Adobe needs to master the UI of AI.

Text to Video is basically Adobe’s answer to OpenAI’s Sora (which is also yet to be released publicly). It lets you type a prompt, like “closeup of a daisy,” to generate video of it. Adobe’s distinguishing feature is cinemagraphic creative control. A drop-down menu will share options like camera angles to help guide you in the process.