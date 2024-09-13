K-pop giant Hybe has gone to war with NewJeans, and wants Google’s help

Entertainment group Hybe, home to BTS and other bands, is asking a U.S. court to force Google to reveal the identities behind seven YouTube accounts. In court documents filed Monday and reported on by Music Business Worldwide, Hybe says that these YouTube accounts issued “defamatory and harassing statements” about two of its girls groups, Illit and Le Sserafim. It describes the people behind these YouTube channels as “cyber wreckers.” The company is pursuing civil litigation against the accounts in South Korea. (Neither Hybe nor Google responded to requests for comment.)

The petition appears to be an escalation of one of the biggest conflicts in K-pop history: Hybe’s battle over control of its lucrative girl group, NewJeans, whose five members recently held a live stream where they alleged mistreatment by the company. The court documents filed by Hybe are particularly focused on identifying YouTube streamers that have accused Hybe and Illit of “plagiarizing content” from NewJeans. Illit has been called out across social media in recent months for similarities to the style and sound of NewJeans.

NewJeans, launched by K-pop auteur Min Hee-jin in 2022 under her sub-label ADOR, has been a massive success for Hybe. The company made $83 million off NewJeans in 2023, thanks to the group’s global hit songs and brand campaigns with the likes of Apple and Coca-Cola. NewJeans members also serve as brand ambassadors for major luxury labels, including Chanel, Gucci, Burberry, Dior, and Louis Vuitton. The mix of creative and business savvy earned Hybe and ADOR a place on Fast Company’s list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024.