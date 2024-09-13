10 reasons why you should attend Fast Company’s 10th Annual Innovation Festival 

We’re just days away from the start of our 10th annual Innovation Festival , which takes over New York City September 16-19. The week is jam-packed with insightful panels , interactive Fast Tracks , informative workshops, premiere dinners at some of the city’s buzziest restaurants, and, of course, dynamic one-on-one conversations with our 10 Most Innovative People of the Last 10 Years . But if you still need further convincing to purchase a ticket, we’re happy to give you another reason—or 10:

Start your mornings off refreshed, energized, and ready for an exciting day ahead with curated workouts led by Class Relieve, Frame Fitness, and Forward__Space.

Stop by our first-ever merch store and show off your Fast Company brand loyalty. You’ll find eye-catching styles created by our very own design team!

Hear from David Hogg and Kevin Lata, cofounders of Leaders We Deserve, on how Gen Z is shaping the future of politics in a powerful conversation moderated by Stephanie Ruhle, Host of The 11th Hour and NBC News Senior Business Analyst.

Enjoy a networking happy hour and live music performances from Juliet Ivy and mxmtoon at the Fast Track “Musicians as CEOs: An Experience with Mastercard and OnesToWatch.”

Learn how to be a better leader based on your birth chart in an exciting workshop hosted by renowned astrologers Ophira and Tali Edut, aka The AstroTwins.

Find out what Lin Manuel Miranda thinks about the future of AI in Hollywood, how José Andrés is extending his influence beyond culinary excellence, what moments are defining Issa Rae’s “mogul era,” what’s next for labor unions from Sara Nelson, international president of Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, and much more from conversations with our Top 10 Innovators.

Made it on our Innovation by Design and Best Workplaces for Innovators lists? Congratulations! Celebrate yourselves and your companies at our networking breakfast and dedicated honoree receptions.

Have you been dying to get a reservation at Din Tai Fung? Say less. Sign up for a Taste of Innovation dinner at the ultra buzzy restaurant.

Get a behind-the-scenes breakdown of how innovators Christopher Maurer, Principal Architect at Redhouse Studio Architecture, and Omar Bailey, cofounder and creative director of Fctry Lab, turn their ideas into tangible products at our first-ever Innovation Showcase!

Understand why you should always make room for beauty in innovation during a lively session featuring renowned designer Stefan Sagmeister.

Want to do it all? Check out the Ultimate Innovator Pass, which gives you access to all the Taste of Innovation dinners, an exclusive Innovation Festival gift bag, and guaranteed admission to all sessions.

See you at the Innovation Festival!