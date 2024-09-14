10 housing markets where buyers have the most power—and 10 where they have the least

BY Lance Lambert2 minute read

The U.S. housing market is now passing through the seasonally soft window of the year. This period outside of the spring season is usually when regional markets experiencing home price corrections will see the most price give-up. To identify which metro-area markets might offer buyers the most luck or power right now, ResiClub analyzed the June 2024 sale-to-list ratio calculated by Zillow and released late last month. A sale-to-list ratio above 1.0 means the typical home in that metro sold for more than the list price, while a ratio below 1.0 means the typical home sold for less than the list price.

Among the 250 largest metro-area housing markets, these 10 had the highest sale-to-list ratio: Rochester, New York —> 1.19 Buffalo —> 1.08 San Jose —> 1.07 Syracuse, New York —> 1.06 Hartford, Connecticut —> 1.06 Trenton, New Jersey —> 1.05 San Francisco —> 1.05 Bridgeport, Connecticut —> 1.04 Manchester, New Hampshire —> 1.04 Madison, Wisconsin —> 1.04 Among the 250 largest metro-area housing markets, these 10 had the lowest sale-to-list ratio: Naples, Florida —> 0.95 Cape Coral, Florida —> 0.95 Punta Gorda, Florida —> 0.95 Panama City, Florida —> 0.95 Macon, Georgia —> 0.96 North Port, Florida —> 0.96 Jackson, Tennessee —> 0.96 Bowling Green, Kentucky —> 0.96 Miami —> 0.96 Port St. Lucie, Florida —> 0.96 So in other words, in Buffalo, the typical home is selling for 8% above its list price on average, while in Naples, Florida, the typical home is selling for 5% below its list price.