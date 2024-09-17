Putting good ideas into action

BY FastCo Works2 minute read

The supermarket industry—as one would expect in a notoriously cutthroat low-margin business—is dominated by massive global corporations. But a smaller player, Alex Lee—the parent company to Merchants Distributors, Lowes Foods, W. Lee Flowers, Souto Foods, and Import Mex—has shown that nimbleness and innovation can level the playing field. And many of its successes come from a culture that taps into the creativity of its employees, vendors, and community members.

“There’s a David versus Goliath mind-set at Alex Lee that helps with innovation,”says Robert Vipperman, the chief people and strategy officer of the North Carolina–based company. “We have to be more devoted to the customer, more willing to change, more willing to try new things.” These innovation initiatives—including a wildly popular program based on a hit reality-TV series—have helped generate millions of dollars in revenue. Its focus on finding and fostering great ideas have earned Alex Lee a spot on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators for 2024. CREATING A CULTURE OF INNOVATION Through its Sparx Innovation program, Alex Lee provides its people with multiple avenues—both formal and informal—to suggest innovations. Another initiative, called FastSparx, encourages employees to submit ideas through a web platform, offering public recognition (and cash rewards). The company’s Spark Tank program, inspired by the popular Shark Tank television show, pits good ideas against one another in a lively competition for backing.

Through its Ventures and Partnerships program, Alex Lee solicits ideas from start-ups and entrepreneurs in its communities, bringing new products and services to its stores. Last year, the company launched CrowdSparx, a crowdsourcing initiative that serves as an “open innovation pipeline” for individuals outside the organization. KEEPING AN EAR TO THE GROUND Alex Lee leadership understands that store employees, who have ground-level interactions with their local communities every day, know better than anyone else in the company what shoppers want. This type of insight led an employee of KJ’s Market, an Alex Lee brand in South Carolina, to suggest tapping into customers’ passion for the food offerings at their state fairs. KJ’s will soon be launching a variety of fare that connect with people’s nostalgia for items such as turkey legs and corn dogs. Other successful ideas, including a reusable-bag rental program (to cut down on single-use bag consumption) and an app that lets independently owned grocery stores track the delivery of incoming shipments, also came from their employees’ understanding of consumers, markets, and communities.