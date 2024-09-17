Pioneering the next era of care

BY FastCo Works2 minute read

Real innovation, says Albert G. White, president and CEO of global medical device company CooperCompanies, “is more than just a cool new product.” To him, it’s also about creating a culture that drives the San Ramon, California–based company’s commitments to improving the health of its patients—and providing opportunities for its more than 15,000 employees.

White points to his company’s nimble response to an alarming trend: the prevalence of myopia, or nearsightedness, among a generation of preteens that spends too many hours staring at tiny screens. Because CooperCompanies (NASDAQ:COO) is committed to the idea that “better eyesight should be available to everyone,” they’re developing products and actively enhancing professional education, raising awareness, and creating partnerships to address healthcare inequities with the goal of making myopia control standard-of-care for children. Surgeons, too, have benefitted from Cooper innovations. When the company decided to upgrade its ALLY Uterine Positioning System, a device widely used in gynecological surgeries, it first made sure to collect the opinions of the physicians and healthcare providers most likely to use the device—a group that is largely female. Many found the initial design cumbersome, and the ALLY II UPS went to market with improved ergonomics. Gathering these insights, explains White, “speaks to how access and inclusivity are important to CooperCompanies—not only for employees, but for our customers and patients.” A forward-thinking focus on the needs of those who use their medical devices—as well as its own employees—has earned CooperCompanies a place among Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators for 2024.

OFFERING EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES CooperCompanies is guided by a philosophy of “development for all,” that White says is built on the understanding that innovation thrives when employees have the resources and support necessary to grow, develop, and think big. And they put their money where their mouth is. Cooper is in the midst of a three-year, $2.5 million employee-directed investment in new development programs and digital learning solutions, and has also been focused on developing its frontline workers—recognizing that future leaders come from all corners of the organization. “Our goal is to train our own people and ad vance them—to promote from within,” White said. “It’s our responsibility to make sure that all of our employees have the kind of training they desire and that we present all available opportunities to them.”