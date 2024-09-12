The Harris-Trump debate is over—but the memes carry on

Days after Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump went head-to-head in their first (and so far, only) televised debate, the memes don’t appear to be slowing down.

Bringing Simpsons memes to Springfield

After Trump’s unhinged and unfounded claim that migrants in Springfield, Ohio, are “eating cats” continues to circulate online—”In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs, the people that came in,” Trump said during the debate. “They’re eating the cats. They’re eating, they’re eating the pets of the people that live there.”

As you can imagine, the internet ran wild with Simpsons memes. One meme spliced his words with an animated clip from the show famously set in Springfield. “Donald Trump thinks he’s living in The Simpsons,” another X user wrote, alongside a clip from the show where they are actually cooking up dog soup. Another saw a clip of Bart Simpson writing “They’re eating the dogs” over and over on a blackboard.

They're eating the dogs .. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7Zmr2CWaOk — Anaheim Sports (@AnaheimSports1) September 11, 2024

(The Trump camp, for its part, doubled down on the lie, posting AI-generated images depicting Trump as the saviour of fluffy kittens and ducks.)