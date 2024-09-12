Fast company logo
From Donald Trump’s claim about having ‘concepts of a plan’ to Kamala Harris’s not-so-masked facial expressions, some debate moments continue to make the rounds on social media.

The Harris-Trump debate is over—but the memes carry on

[Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images]

BY Eve Upton-Clark2 minute read

Days after Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump went head-to-head in their first (and so far, only) televised debate, the memes don’t appear to be slowing down.

Bringing Simpsons memes to Springfield

After  Trump’s unhinged and unfounded claim that migrants in Springfield, Ohio, are “eating cats” continues to circulate online—”In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs, the people that came in,” Trump said during the debate. “They’re eating the cats. They’re eating, they’re eating the pets of the people that live there.” 

As you can imagine, the internet ran wild with Simpsons memes. One meme spliced his words with an animated clip from the show famously set in Springfield. “Donald Trump thinks he’s living in The Simpsons,” another X user wrote, alongside a clip from the show where they are actually cooking up dog soup. Another saw a clip of Bart Simpson writing “They’re eating the dogs” over and over on a blackboard. 

(The Trump camp, for its part, doubled down on the lie, posting AI-generated images depicting Trump as the saviour of fluffy kittens and ducks.)

“Concepts of a plan” catches on

Repeatedly asked whether or not he had a plan in place for healthcare, Trump responded vaguely, “I have the concepts of a plan, and you will be hearing more in the near future.”

Users on X were quick to jump on his comment, comparing the former president to everyone from Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin—whose fans are still waiting for the sixth installment in the series a decade on—to Cousin Greg from Succession

“I have concepts of a plan”—me when something is due and I have two lines written in a Google Doc,” quipped one X user. “I have concepts of a plan”—when my mom asks what I’m making for dinner & I’m looking at a tub of hummus,” chimed in another

Eve Upton-Clark is a writer at Fast Company who focuses on internet culture and trends, covering everything from politics to pop culture.

