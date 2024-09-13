Intel is in trouble. Here are 5 things tech companies can learn to avoid the same struggles

For nearly 30 years, Intel was the world’s biggest chipmaker. A decade ago, things began to shift, though—and these days, the company’s very future is at a crossroads.

Financials for the past two quarters have fallen far, far short of expectations. In the most recent quarter, Intel reported earnings of just 2 cents per share, versus an expected 10 cents, and the company suspended its dividend. Now, after shedding more than 15% of its workforce, Intel is looking at how best to continue.

A three-day series of meetings began Tuesday with Intel’s board of directors beginning to explore options on how to move forward—something that could result in additional layoffs, the sale of subsidiaries, or even, perhaps, splitting up Intel’s core operations.

What started as a slow-motion fall from grace has become one that moves at lightning speed. But as Intel works to course correct, there are lessons other tech companies can learn from its problems.