As Wi-Fi turns 25, here’s a look at how it was really created

You’re probably reading this over Wi-Fi. Today marks the 25th anniversary of this transformative technology—a milestone that reminds us just how integral Wi-Fi has become in our daily lives. For Gen Z, the idea of a world without Wi-Fi is nearly unimaginable, and even millennials struggle to remember a time when a wired connection was necessary to get online. Today, Wi-Fi is the world’s most popular way to access the internet. It’s a standard element of computers, phones, TVs, smartwatches, and countless other devices, and its reach continues to grow.
Yet unlike other groundbreaking technologies with well-documented origins, Wi-Fi’s beginnings are clouded by myth and misinformation. Search the internet or ask ChatGPT about Wi-Fi’s inventors, and you’ll likely read about a team of Australian scientists at CSIRO. But while many can claim to have contributed to the original Wi-Fi standard, that team is not on the list.
Wi-Fi’s official launch occurred on September 15, 1999, when a coalition of industry players committed to ensuring that wireless connectivity would work seamlessly across devices from different manufacturers. The name “Wi-Fi” may have seemed quirky at first, but it was certainly more marketable than “IEEE 802.11b,” the technical standard underpinning the technology.
While it’s tempting to think Wi-Fi was born from a singular genius’s eureka moment, the truth is far more interesting. Imagine the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE)—the world’s largest technical professional organization, with more than 325,000 members—embarking on a yearslong political and technical process to develop a wireless networking standard. Vic Hayes, often called the “father of Wi-Fi,” led an international committee that included hundreds of engineers from more than 100 competing companies. The resulting standard took nearly a decade and the work of many hands.
However, the IEEE standard alone wasn’t enough to create Wi-Fi. Simply adhering to the standard didn’t ensure that devices would communicate flawlessly—often, they didn’t. That’s where a group representing six companies, ultimately called the Wi-Fi Alliance, came in. Their mission: to guarantee wireless devices could connect reliably and that this compatibility would endure as the technology evolved. These pioneers promoted their vision at a sparsely attended press event on Wi-Fi’s launch day.
The story goes even deeper, with the path to the original standard making unexpected stops in Hollywood, Hawaii, and the Netherlands. During World War II, actress Hedy Lamarr and composer George Antheil pioneered spread-spectrum radio, later to become a critical pillar of Wi-Fi. In 1971, professor Norm Abramson spearheaded ALOHAnet, a wireless network that linked the Hawaiian Islands. Later, a skilled Dutch team from National Cash Register integrated these technologies and advocated for the IEEE to establish a wireless networking standard.
So, who invented Wi-Fi? The answer is not a “who” but a “they”—a long list of contributors, including many unsung heroes.