As Wi-Fi turns 25, here’s a look at how it was really created

You’re probably reading this over Wi-Fi. Today marks the 25th anniversary of this transformative technology—a milestone that reminds us just how integral Wi-Fi has become in our daily lives. For Gen Z, the idea of a world without Wi-Fi is nearly unimaginable, and even millennials struggle to remember a time when a wired connection was necessary to get online. Today, Wi-Fi is the world’s most popular way to access the internet. It’s a standard element of computers, phones, TVs, smartwatches, and countless other devices, and its reach continues to grow.

Yet unlike other groundbreaking technologies with well-documented origins, Wi-Fi’s beginnings are clouded by myth and misinformation. Search the internet or ask ChatGPT about Wi-Fi’s inventors, and you’ll likely read about a team of Australian scientists at CSIRO. But while many can claim to have contributed to the original Wi-Fi standard, that team is not on the list.

Wi-Fi’s official launch occurred on September 15, 1999, when a coalition of industry players committed to ensuring that wireless connectivity would work seamlessly across devices from different manufacturers. The name “Wi-Fi” may have seemed quirky at first, but it was certainly more marketable than “IEEE 802.11b,” the technical standard underpinning the technology.

While it’s tempting to think Wi-Fi was born from a singular genius’s eureka moment, the truth is far more interesting. Imagine the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE)—the world’s largest technical professional organization, with more than 325,000 members—embarking on a yearslong political and technical process to develop a wireless networking standard. Vic Hayes, often called the “father of Wi-Fi,” led an international committee that included hundreds of engineers from more than 100 competing companies. The resulting standard took nearly a decade and the work of many hands.