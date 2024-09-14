Taylor Swift’s endorsement, inclusive bangers, and more: Why music is key in this election

BY The Conversation5 minute read

Music generates passion and emotion, so it’s little surprise that popular tunes have been featured in presidential contests since the days of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson.

Beyond the expected fare of the national anthem and the background music that filled the voids between speakers, pop hits were used to transform each party’s typically tedious state-by-state roll call. When Florida’s 125 votes took Trump over the top, confirming that he would be the official Republican nominee, organizers played Kool & the Gang’s 1980 No. 1 hit, “Celebration.” Over at the Democratic convention, celebrity emcee DJ Cassidy turned the relatively banal proceedings of the roll call into a dance party. As each state and territory was called to vote, a signature song burst forth to introduce, welcome, and energize the crowd. Alabama’s callout was Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama”; Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” announced Michigan; while California featured the music of native emcees Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. And in a moment designed to go viral, Atlanta native and crunk rapper Lil’ Jon answered the call for Georgia with the guttural shout “Heyaaah . . . ” followed by the opening lyrics of his party anthem “Turn Down for What?”

Both candidates’ soundtracks claim very different ideological territory. Harris favors youth-oriented hits with a high proportion by artists of color and women. Her selections send a message. Playing Chappel Roan’s “Femininomenon,” for example, signals both an inclusive, affirming message about gender fluidity while also suggesting to fans who know the song that it’s about time for a woman to be in charge. Trump often features classic hits, including James Brown’s 1966 single “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World,” which emphasize traditional masculinity. Rock anthems and patriotic hymns dominate the Make America Great Again playlist, such as Kid Rock’s “American Bad Ass” and Queen’s “We Are the Champions,” though the British band has protested its use. Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” has become an unofficial Republican hymn, and rally attendees routinely sing along. Sonic stars and stripes Simply put, I see the musical contest between Trump and Harris as a battle for vibes.

Each party’s base wants to hear an affirming, confidence-building musical message loud and clear. Whether it’s a current hit or a classic one, chart-toppers convey familiarity and popularity. The fundamental question, however, is whether this soundscape of enthusiasm can fuel a victory. Harris’s campaign notched a win after receiving Beyoncé’s permission to use “Freedom” as the candidate’s theme song. In contrast, the Trump staffer who used the same song in a video triggered a cease-and-desist letter. Trump’s team pulled the video and stopped using the contested track.

Harris’s embrace of Beyoncé’s political anthem connects the vice president to the pop star’s own biography as a tough, independent, and successful woman of color. The song’s propulsive drumbeat tells a story of determination, using “freedom” to “break chains all by myself” and “keep running ’cause a winner don’t quit on themselves.” Harris would probably love voters to see her in this same light. Yet Harris’s song choice is also surprising, in that it appeals to the raw patriotism of one of the nation’s defining values. American flags have long served as the obligatory backdrop of both national parties. But Republicans, particularly in recent decades, have gone into overdrive to claim patriotic symbols as their own, perhaps so voters see them as the nation’s true patriots. I see Harris’s overt use of patriotic songs, whether Beyoncé’s “Freedom” or the Civil War-era “Battle Cry of Freedom,” as a strategic reclamation of patriotism for the Democratic Party.

The strength of a democracy ultimately depends on the people exercising their power through the ballot box. If music gets more Americans to the polls, regardless of whom they vote for, Americans are more likely to have a result that they can trust. For that reason alone, I’m happy to keep singing along. Mark Clague is a professor of musicology, arts leadership, and entrepreneurship at the University of Michigan.