6 lessons in body language leaders can take from the Harris-Trump debate

The first televised presidential debate, between John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon in 1960 , is ancient history.

This week’s clash between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris—like Nixon, an incumbent vice president—is still fresh. And yet, we return to that epic 1960 contest at the dawn of the television age time and again.

The reason? We are fascinated by the monumental impact that body language, facial expressions, and overall demeanor had on the outcome of that neck-and-neck election.

The parallels between the Kennedy-Nixon debate of 1960 and the Harris-Trump debate of 2024—which might be the only time the two candidates take the stage together—provide a useful lens into how nonverbal communication has evolved in televised politics. In both cases, the debates were defined by stark differences in camera presence.