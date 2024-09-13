Fast company logo
The parallels between the Kennedy-Nixon debate of 1960 and the Harris-Trump debate of 2024 provide a useful lens into the power of nonverbal communication.

6 lessons in body language leaders can take from the Harris-Trump debate

Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks as Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris reacts during their debate in Philadelphia on September 10. [Photo: Doug Mills/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images]

BY Harrison Monarth4 minute read

The first televised presidential debate, between John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon in 1960, is ancient history.  

This week’s clash between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris—like Nixon, an incumbent vice president—is still fresh. And yet, we return to that epic 1960 contest at the dawn of the television age time and again. 

The reason? We are fascinated by the monumental impact that body language, facial expressions, and overall demeanor had on the outcome of that neck-and-neck election. 

The parallels between the Kennedy-Nixon debate of 1960 and the Harris-Trump debate of 2024—which might be the only time the two candidates take the stage together—provide a useful lens into how nonverbal communication has evolved in televised politics. In both cases, the debates were defined by stark differences in camera presence.  

Kennedy’s poise and tan contrasted sharply with Nixon’s pallid appearance and five-o’clock shadow. Nixon’s discomfort was palpable, and it extended beyond mere illness. His apparent aversion to the camera and visible sweating gave the impression that he’d rather have been anywhere else but there.  

On Tuesday, Harris reflected some of Kennedy’s vigorous, camera-ready presence, while Trump, though more assured than Nixon and in many respects a master of modern communication, showed repeated flashes of irritation that seemed to chip away at his confidence on screen. 

Facial expressions further underscored the contrast. Kennedy’s calm, assured mien set him apart from Nixon’s frequent wiping of his brow, which conveyed unease to viewers. Similarly, Harris’s dynamic facial reactions, including head shakes and laughter, allowed her to communicate a lot nonverbally. Trump’s more restrained expressions—frowns and lip pursing—conveyed a narrower emotional range.  

