Trump launches Taylor Swift-themed merch, Campbell’s drops the ‘soup,’ and McDonald’s collabs with Crocs (again)

This week in branding news, both the Harris-Walz and Trump-Vance campaigns released Taylor Swift-inspired merch, Campbell’s Soup introduced a new name, and Crocs and McDonald’s are set to unveil a line of collectibles. Here are all the branding stories we’re keeping up with.
The news: The universal food of sick days is about to sound a little different: Campbell’s Soup is dropping the “soup” from its name, announcing this week that it would rebrand as simply the Campbell’s Co. in order to shift focus onto its non-soup products. “Today we’re so much more than soup,” CEO Mark Clouse said.
Big picture: While most people automatically connect the name Campbell’s to its iconic soup products, they might struggle to name any other brands in the company’s portfolio. However, Campbell’s is actually the parent company to several recognizable household favorites, including Goldfish, Pepperidge Farms, V8 juices, and Prego and Rao’s sauces. The new name change is likely a play to establish the Campbell’s name outside of its soup-based origins, which are less popular with younger consumers.
Why it matters: In 2018, when Campbell’s then-CEO stepped down, Fast Company wrote that the company would need a “rebel leader who can step in and think more boldly,” similar to Doug Conant, who turned the company around from dire financial straits in the late ’90s. Conant was an unorthodox leader whose sometimes head-scratching approach ultimately paid off for Campbell’s. Whether Clouse’s risky choice to edit the heritage brand’s name will stand the test of time remains to be seen.
The news: Crocs famously come with accessorizing charms called jibbitz—but what if the Croc itself could act as a kind of jibbit? The brand is asking this meta question with a new McDonald’s collaboration, which includes eight miniaturized Crocs as Happy Meal toys. Each collectible Croc comes with a ring that allows it to connect to keychains, backpacks, and anywhere else one might want to flaunt it. The tiny footwear is packaged in equally mini shoe boxes.
Big picture: This actually isn’t the first McDonald’s x Crocs crossover. Late last year, the companies joined forces to release a somewhat haunting collection of mascot-themed shoes that included a pair of Grimace slides, a black-and-white striped Hamburglar pair, and a pair of bright yellow Birdie Crocs with just her big blue eyes staring out at the wearer (yeesh).
Why it matters: Crocs always seems to be up to something, whether it’s collaborating with a Japanese fashion brand to create luxe leather clogs or teaming up with Pringles to make a chip holster that attaches at the ankle. It’s all part of the brand’s mastermind strategy to engage a diverse consumer base by acting fast on trends and collaborating as often as possible. It’s impossible to predict Crocs’ next move, which keeps fans on their clog-covered toes.
The news: After Tuesday’s presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, global superstar Taylor Swift endorsed Harris via an Instagram caption. Both campaigns released merch in response.
Big picture: Within an hour post-debate, the Harris-Walz campaign began selling friendship bracelets inspired by popular Eras Tour accessories, which sold out in under a day. And after Trump slammed Swift for her endorsement and claimed she would “pay a price” for it, his campaign also released an official (and deeply cringeworthy) T-shirt inspired by Swift’s own merch. Instead of the singer’s face, though, the shirt features a grid of Trump images that include his mugshot, a photo from the rally where he was shot in the ear, and several iterations of him raising his fist in the ear.
Why it matters: Swift clearly has a broad impact on culture at large (just take a look at the ride-or-die attitude of her closest followers, or her ability to drive sales for the NFL). In the past, Fast Company has described her political endorsement as “the most coveted—and feared—in the world.” Late last month, Trump even tried to play off an AI deepfake of Swift as a real endorsement. Now, though, his team’s merch release in the wake of Swift’s real endorsement feels like a hollow, even desperate attempt to continue appealing to her massive fanbase, which only highlights the Harris campaign’s branding skill further.
The news: In a new collab that literally no one could’ve seen coming (or asked for), Hershey has joined forces with former pro basketball icon Shaquille O’Neal for a line of gummy candy inspired by Shaq. Naturally, they’re called Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies.
Big picture: Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies come in Original, which are fruit-flavored candies shaped like Shaq’s face, and Sour, which are designed in shapes based on Shaq’s nicknames: Diesel, The Big Cactus, and the Big Shamrock. According to Shaq himself, the oversized element is inspired by him being the “biggest kid in the candy store.”
Why it matters: On Hershey’s end, the gummies are part of a strategy to capitalize on the popularity of gummy candy, which shot up during the pandemic and is predicted to reach $750 million in 2032 from $495 million this year. And for Shaq, food-based endeavors are nothing new: the baller-turned-entrepreneur also co-founded his own restaurant chain called Big Chicken.