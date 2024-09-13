Trump launches Taylor Swift-themed merch, Campbell’s drops the ‘soup,’ and McDonald’s collabs with Crocs (again)

BY Grace Snelling4 minute read

This week in branding news, both the Harris-Walz and Trump-Vance campaigns released Taylor Swift-inspired merch, Campbell’s Soup introduced a new name, and Crocs and McDonald’s are set to unveil a line of collectibles. Here are all the branding stories we’re keeping up with.

[Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images] The news: The universal food of sick days is about to sound a little different: Campbell’s Soup is dropping the “soup” from its name, announcing this week that it would rebrand as simply the Campbell’s Co. in order to shift focus onto its non-soup products. “Today we’re so much more than soup,” CEO Mark Clouse said. Big picture: While most people automatically connect the name Campbell’s to its iconic soup products, they might struggle to name any other brands in the company’s portfolio. However, Campbell’s is actually the parent company to several recognizable household favorites, including Goldfish, Pepperidge Farms, V8 juices, and Prego and Rao’s sauces. The new name change is likely a play to establish the Campbell’s name outside of its soup-based origins, which are less popular with younger consumers. Why it matters: In 2018, when Campbell’s then-CEO stepped down, Fast Company wrote that the company would need a “rebel leader who can step in and think more boldly,” similar to Doug Conant, who turned the company around from dire financial straits in the late ’90s. Conant was an unorthodox leader whose sometimes head-scratching approach ultimately paid off for Campbell’s. Whether Clouse’s risky choice to edit the heritage brand’s name will stand the test of time remains to be seen.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

[Photo: McDonald’s] The news: Crocs famously come with accessorizing charms called jibbitz—but what if the Croc itself could act as a kind of jibbit? The brand is asking this meta question with a new McDonald’s collaboration, which includes eight miniaturized Crocs as Happy Meal toys. Each collectible Croc comes with a ring that allows it to connect to keychains, backpacks, and anywhere else one might want to flaunt it. The tiny footwear is packaged in equally mini shoe boxes. Big picture: This actually isn’t the first McDonald’s x Crocs crossover. Late last year, the companies joined forces to release a somewhat haunting collection of mascot-themed shoes that included a pair of Grimace slides, a black-and-white striped Hamburglar pair, and a pair of bright yellow Birdie Crocs with just her big blue eyes staring out at the wearer (yeesh). Why it matters: Crocs always seems to be up to something, whether it’s collaborating with a Japanese fashion brand to create luxe leather clogs or teaming up with Pringles to make a chip holster that attaches at the ankle. It’s all part of the brand’s mastermind strategy to engage a diverse consumer base by acting fast on trends and collaborating as often as possible. It’s impossible to predict Crocs’ next move, which keeps fans on their clog-covered toes.