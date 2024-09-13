This gorgeous home is custom-designed for people with ALS

BY Grace Snelling5 minute read

Inside Matt’s Place 2.0, almost every wall is covered from floor to ceiling in lightly stained wood panels. Beams of light pour through the home from its many windows and double doors, and dark gray flooring adds a modern touch. It’s a beautiful space, but also one built for a greater purpose: to provide a peaceful and functional sanctuary for those diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

Matt’s Place 2.0 (MP 2.0) is a prefabricated home designed by the architecture firm Miller Hull in partnership with Matt’s Place Foundation, a non-profit organization founded by former marine Matthew Wild. After Wild was diagnosed with ALS in 2015, he created the foundation to support others with ALS, as well as their caregivers and families. Today, Matt’s Place and Miller Hull are prototyping modular, accessible homes specifically designed for people with ALS. [Photo: Patrick Martinez/courtesy Miller Hull] Custom-built for ALS ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that currently doesn’t have a cure. While it develops differently in each patient, the disease causes neuron cells in the brain and spine to deteriorate over time, ultimately making it difficult to speak, eat, move, and breathe. In later stages, those with ALS typically require a wheelchair for mobility and a caretaker to provide daily assistance. The layout of a standard home can present myriad challenges, including limited doorway space to navigate in a wheelchair, cramped bathrooms, inaccessible kitchens and entrances, and a lack of privacy between the patient and their caretaker. To address those challenges, Matt’s Place is working on designing prefabricated homes that can eventually be produced en masse.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

[Image: courtesy Miller Hull] “The vision of the foundation was first and foremost to take care of the people with the ALS diagnosis,” says Miller Hull partner Brian Court, whose team worked directly with Matt’s Place to design MP 2.0. “But then it’s like, if we’re going to start building houses, it should be replicable, not just a one-off. We want to see if we can create a model where we have this kit of parts that can be made bigger or smaller as needed, and we can ship it off and click it together on-site.” [Photo: courtesy Miller Hull] An uncompromising solution In 2017, prior to working with Miller Hull, Matt’s Place created a prototype of an accessible house that it donated to a family. That initial prototype was successful in many respects, but its conventional construction method meant that it couldn’t be easily replicated. So, the nonprofit brought Miller Hull on board to conceptualize a second version. They realized this new building would need to be modular for easy construction, sustainable, sensitive to the various needs of its residents, and also aesthetically pleasing. [Photo: courtesy Miller Hull] ”Ordinarily, people with this diagnosis get a really compromised solution. But what if it wasn’t?” Court says. “What if we could still give high design to people that ordinarily wouldn’t have access to great design?”

To start, Court’s team consulted with Matt and his wife, Theresa, for guidance on the most important features of the home. Given her own experience as a nonprofit leader, Theresa was instrumental in the design and program development of a lab called the Adaptive Technology Center at Washington State University’s Steve Gleason Institute for Neuroscience. The Center is focused on supporting families affected by neurodegenerative diseases in learning how to implement a variety of adaptive technologies, such as smart eye-gaze technology, which uses small movements of the eye to control home systems like the lights, blinds, and appliances. The MP 2.0 comes fully equipped with eye-gaze tech. Theresa also helped Court to conceptualize the prototype’s final layout. As a caregiver, she stressed the importance of allowing both the patient and their loved ones to have their own personal space. To achieve that end, the MP 2.0 includes a wheelchair-accessible first floor with a connected bedroom and bathroom, living room, and kitchen, as well as a separate second floor for caretakers or family members with two additional bedrooms and a bathroom. [Photo: Patrick Martinez/courtesy Miller Hull] Designing a modular, accessible ‘alphabet house’ Nailing down the ideal layout was one thing, but actually executing it in a prefabricated format was a whole different challenge.

advertisement

“The big trick for us was trying to marry the prefabricated modular concept with an accessible unit concept, because prefabricated modular means you need to be able to get these modules on the back of a truck. You’re limited by the width of the roadway,” Court says. “A 15-foot dimension was the widest we could go.” The solution was a skinnier “L”-shaped house, with each room leading to the next in a long line. Court says that the format—known by architects as an “alphabet house”—was most popular before the invention of electricity and air conditioning, because one continuous shape allowed for natural light throughout the entirety of the home. [Photo: Patrick Martinez/courtesy Miller Hull] This shape has some major advantages for people with ALS, too. Every room on the bottom floor has double doors opening to a deck, allowing the resident to move between spaces and stay connected to the outdoors.

“There’s all kinds of studies that show that people in schools benefit from natural light, and people that are in hospitals benefit from natural light. Materials and views actually help,” Court says. To build the home on-site, Miller Hull chose to use units of cross-laminated timber (CLT). The material is more sustainable than steel and concrete, and the units can be fit together in various different configurations. Aside from their functionality, the exposed panels also serve as a design element in their own right. [Image: courtesy Miller Hull] What’s next? The MP 3.0 The MP 2.0 was completed about a year ago, and its current resident has lived in the house for eight months. Now, Miller Hull is getting started on the MP 3.0, a nine-unit apartment building set to be built next door. The complex will feature a courtyard connecting MP 2.0 to MP 3.0, complete with a zen garden and covered walkway. While both buildings are currently prototypes, the ultimate goal is to produce these modular homes at scale in order to meet the needs of a wider range of families.