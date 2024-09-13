ispace’s second Moon landing attempt is set for December

Japanese lunar firm ispace will launch its Hakuto-R lander to the Moon on a SpaceX Falcon 9 no earlier than December, CEO Takeshi Hakamada said this week.

The lander, called Resilience, is funded by private capital and JAXA, the Japanese space agency, and is expected to be shipped to Cape Canaveral a month and a half before launch.

It will deliver six payloads to the lunar surface, including the first experiment to attempt electrolysis on the Moon, and the Tenacity rover, which will collect regolith samples to sell to NASA—and drop off an art project in the shape of a little red house.

Do over

In 2022, ispace launched its first lander to the Moon, but software errors led the vehicle to lose track of its distance from the Moon and burn through its propellant; it ultimately crashed into the lunar surface. Engineers at the company say they’ve learned from the experience and better prepared the vehicle for a gentle descent.