Leaving X? Here’s how to delete your account and keep your data

Some blame Musk for turning a place that used to be fun into one that’s chaotic and toxic, pointing to moves like allowing polarizing figures such as Donald Trump back in. Others are turned off by Musk’s juvenile humor or by how he’s increasingly barging into their feeds with his posts, often to amplify far-right tropes.

They’re defecting to rival sites including BlueSky, Mastodon, Meta’s Threads, and Reddit. Some even are—gasp!—quitting social media altogether.

So if you’ve decided it’s time to exit X, here’s what you need to do: