Leaving X? Here’s how to delete your account and keep your data

Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter, renamed it X, fired much of its staff, and made other big changes, a steady stream of celebrities, public figures, organizations, and ordinary people have quit the social media platform.
Some blame Musk for turning a place that used to be fun into one that’s chaotic and toxic, pointing to moves like allowing polarizing figures such as Donald Trump back in. Others are turned off by Musk’s juvenile humor or by how he’s increasingly barging into their feeds with his posts, often to amplify far-right tropes.
They’re defecting to rival sites including BlueSky, Mastodon, Meta’s Threads, and Reddit. Some even are—gasp!—quitting social media altogether.
So if you’ve decided it’s time to exit X, here’s what you need to do:
The first step
Begin by deactivating your account, which starts a 30-day countdown until your account is deleted permanently. Go to settings and privacy, then to the Account tab and click Deactivate your Account, enter your password, and confirm you want to proceed.
Once you go ahead, your profile and username will be hidden from public view. If you change your mind, you can stop the process by logging in at any point during the 30-day period.
If you’ve signed up for a subscription, like a premium account, cancel that if you don’t want to make another payment. Subscriptions are only automatically canceled when the account is deleted.