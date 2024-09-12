Federal judge blocks Utah’s social media law meant to protect children

A federal judge in Utah has temporarily blocked a social media access law that leaders said was meant to protect the personal privacy of children and limit their use of such platforms, saying it is unconstitutional.

U.S. District Court Judge Robert Shelby on Tuesday issued the preliminary injunction against a law that would have required social media companies to verify the ages of their users, apply privacy settings, and limit some features on those accounts.

The law was set to take effect October 1 but will be blocked pending the outcome of the case filed by NetChoice, a nonprofit trade association for internet companies such as Google, Meta (parent company of Facebook and Instagram), Snap, and X.

The Utah legislature passed the Utah Minor Protection in Social Media Act to replace laws that were passed in 2023 and were challenged as unconstitutional. State officials believed the 2024 act would hold up in court.