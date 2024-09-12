BurgerFi files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy: Will it close more restaurant locations?

BurgerFi International, the parent company of Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings and fast-casual “better burger” chain BurgerFi, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to address financial challenges and stabilize its business.

The decision follows rising costs, declining consumer spending, and post-pandemic economic pressures, and comes less than a month after the company had warned investors of a potential bankruptcy in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The new filing reports assets valued between $50 million and $100 million, with estimated liabilities ranging from $100 million to $500 million, Chain Store Age reports.

No disruptions for customers

The filing is limited to the company’s 67 corporate-owned locations, excluding those that are franchise-owned. Importantly, all 144 locations will continue normal operations without interruption, BurgerFi says. This includes stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Saudi Arabia.