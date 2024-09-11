Cyberattacks on U.S. utilities are up 70% this year

U.S. utilities faced a near 70% jump in cyberattacks this year over the same period in 2023, according to data from Check Point Research, underlining the escalating threat to a critical infrastructure.

The utilities and power infrastructures across the U.S. are becoming increasingly vulnerable as the grid expands rapidly to meet surging demand for power and assets are digitalized.

Utilities are low-hanging fruit for cyberattacks because many of them use outdated software, said Douglas McKee of cyber security firm SonicWall.

To date, the attacks have not crippled any U.S. utility, but industry experts warn a coordinated attempt could be devastating, impacting essential services and causing substantial financial losses.