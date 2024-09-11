Southern California wildfires burn homes and ski resort, forcing evacuations

BY Reuters2 minute read

Two Southern California wildfires torched dozens of mountain homes, tore through a ski resort, and forced thousands to evacuate in towns and cities east of Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Around 40 homes and cabins burned in the villages of Mount Baldy and Wrightwood, and flames swept through the nearby Mountain High ski resort in San Bernardino County, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. The blaze, named the Bridge Fire, exploded to more than 48,000 acres, becoming the largest in the state and one of four burning within sight of each other. The Southern California fires have blackened 105,000-plus acres of scrub, brush, and forest, an area a third the size of Los Angeles. The Airport Fire in Orange and Riverside counties destroyed dozens of homes in El Cariso Village and Decker Canyon as it grew to more than 22,000 acres, according to authorities and local news reports.

“There was no more exit, you had to drive through the flames to get out,” Ryan LaMothe, whose home was destroyed by the Airport Fire, told local television news station KTLA5. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency and said he had secured federal funds to fight the fires. Tinder-dry scrub and gusting winds are driving flames up canyons and mountainsides during a severe heat wave that scientists blame on climate change. More than a dozen injuries have been reported.

People taped gaps around their doors and schools closed at least 10 districts because of smoky air from another blaze in San Bernardino County, the Line Fire. The county sheriff’s office arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly starting the blaze on September 5. Around 18,000 people have been ordered to evacuate homes in San Bernardino County neighborhoods like East Highlands that butt up against the mountains.

Law enforcement said they were patrolling the largely deserted neighborhoods to prevent looting. Wildfires are a natural occurrence in the area, but the ability of firefighters to just let them burn has been hampered by people moving there after being priced out of Los Angeles. Many new homeowners struggle to get fire insurance. The area of land burned in California this year is already double that of 2023, when the state enjoyed more moisture, according to data from California’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or CAL FIRE.