Seniors may get smallest Social Security cost-of-living increase in years as consumers still face inflation pains

For seniors on a fixed income, today’s news that inflation is continuing to cool is bittersweet. That’s because even as the rate of price increases is slowing down, the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for Social Security payments is likewise expected to be lower this year, too.

The latest COLA forecast from The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a nonpartisan advocacy group, anticipates that Social Security payments will increase only 2.5% next year. (The official COLA announcement is expected in early October.) Last year’s COLA was 3.2%, and the year before, it was 8.7% as the U.S. grappled with rising prices.

But with today’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) announcement showing that annual inflation has slowed to 2.5%—still higher than the 2% target, but much lower than the roughly 9% peak seen during the summer of 2022—next year’s COLA should be the lowest in several years.

In all, it means that those depending on Social Security to make ends meet may have a more difficult time doing so next year, as the COLA won’t be as robust as it’s been in recent years—even as prices remain elevated. If next year’s COLA does come in at 2.5%, as forecast, it would amount to an average increase of $48 per month for Social Security recipients.