Salmonella outbreak linked to egg recall has now spread to 9 states

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a food safety alert warning consumers not to eat or buy eggs from Milo’s Poultry Farms, which have caused a salmonella outbreak in 9 states including Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin, where the eggs were sold.

According to the CDC, 65 people were infected, and a total of two dozen people have been hospitalized, mostly from Wisconsin and Illinois. No deaths are reported.

Wisconsin-based Milo’s Poultry Farms is recalling two egg brands, Milo’s Poultry Farms and Tony’s Fresh Market. The CDC is warning: “Do not eat any recalled eggs. Throw them away or return them to where you bought them.” The warning applies regardless of the eggs’ expiration dates. The CDC also advises consumers to wash any surfaces or items that have touched the recalled eggs with hot soapy water or in a dishwasher.

In addition to residents in the Midwestern states where the eggs were sold, people in California, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Utah, and Virginia have also become ill.