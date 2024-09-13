The hidden money lessons in ‘Beetlejuice’

BY Emily Guy Birken4 minute read

For nearly 40 years, the bio-exorcist Beetlejuice has maintained his position as the “ghost with the most.” His eponymous 1988 film spawned a cartoon series, a musical, and now a long-awaited blockbuster sequel. The original film offers delightful weirdness, pitch-dark humor, an amazing soundtrack, and memorable performances, which helps explain its enduring popularity.

But Beetlejuice is more than just spooky fun. It also offers several important financial lessons–if you’re willing to read between the lines. ‘Beetlejuice’ lesson: Read the handbook Adam and Barbara Maitland, the sweet-natured couple at the center of the film, are surprised to realize they have died after a car accident. They are completely unprepared for life after death, especially when their beloved home is sold to the Deetz family and renovated into an unrecognizable hypermodern showcase. The story follows the Maitlands’ bumbling efforts to scare away the Deetzes, culminating in them hiring the titular Beetlejuice.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

While the audience has a great deal of sympathy for Adam and Barbara, the bureaucracy of the afterlife has no patience with them. That’s because the Maitlands, like all new arrivals, received a copy of The Handbook for the Recently Deceased. The handbook may “read like stereo instructions,” but it does provide the Maitlands with all the information they need to navigate their new existence. But Adam and Barbara give up on reading the handbook. They are the only ghosts we see who do not carry it everywhere. The real-world application: Always read the contract While The Handbook for the Recently Deceased is not exactly a contract (the Maitlands had no choice about entering the afterlife), its role in Beetlejuice shows just how important it is to understand the terms and conditions of any agreement. Because saying “I didn’t know what I was agreeing to” does not negate the terms.

Expand to continue reading ↓