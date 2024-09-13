Wingstop has opened 138 new restaurants in 2024, and it recently increased its estimate for future locations

BY Christopher Zara2 minute read

If next time you’re out for a drive through suburbia you happen to be counting chain restaurants, Wingstop could be relatively easy to overlook. Its fern-colored logo is not as common as the Golden Arches, Colonel Sanders, or even the Chipotle pepper, but you might be surprised to learn how quickly the buffalo-chicken chain has grown in recent years.

The self-described “wing experts” have opened no fewer than 138 locations so far in 2024, a spokesperson tells Fast Company. Its total restaurant count stood at 2,352 locations as of the end of the second quarter, almost double the number from six years ago, according to company-earnings data. The vast majority of these locations are franchised restaurants in the United States. And Wingstop says it has many more openings on the horizon: The chain now estimates that it will finish the year with a net gain of 285 to 300 new restaurants, up from an earlier estimate of 275 to 295.

"Our pipeline for future restaurant commitments is the strongest it’s ever been," Wingstop said in an email. While Wingstop may not always get the attention of its larger counterparts in fast food or fast-casual dining, you can bet its rivals are paying attention. Founded in 1994 and publicly traded since 2015, the Texas-based company has seen impressive stock growth this year, with shares up around 55% since January as of Wednesday. That's better on a percentage basis than Shake Shack and Chipotle, although it doesn't quite measure up to Mediterranean-chain Cava, whose stock is up almost 200% year to date.