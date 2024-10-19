Miss having a dedicated work phone? Here’s how to configure your iPhone to separate business from personal use

Smartphones have enabled us to attend to work from nearly anywhere. But their productivity power also frequently encroaches on our personal lives—making it too easy to reply to business emails or Slack messages when we should be focused on dinner with the fam. Likewise, when we want to get work done, our smartphones can become distraction machines riddled with social media notifications and DMs.

This is why Gen X, boomers, and older millennials often pine for the days when they had separate work and home phones. But what if your smartphone could be both? What if you could still have a dedicated work phone in the office, and a personal phone at home? If you have an iPhone, it’s possible, thanks to an iOS feature called Focus Mode.

Use Focus Mode to turn your iPhone into a work phone

A work focus lets you concentrate on the things you need to get done. [Photo: Apple]

Focus Mode is an amazing feature built into iOS that lets your iPhone be instantly configured for any number of scenarios, such as Work, Driving, Fitness, or Personal. When you engage a certain Focus for whatever scenario you are doing, your iPhone will automatically be configured to show only certain apps, only allow certain notifications to come through, and even have its own unique look.

I recommended setting up at least two: a Focus for work and a Focus for your personal life. Once you know how to set up one, you can set up the other, so let’s explain how to set up a Work Focus.