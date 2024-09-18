Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement
FastCo Works LogoPaid Content

In this episode, Williams executive Chad Zamarin unpacks the impact of AI on our energy infrastructure, and the innovations we’ll need to sustain it going forward.

Solving the AI energy challenge

BY FastCo Works

In this custom episode from FastCo Works and Williams, Kathleen Koch sits down with Chad Zamarin, EVP of Corporate Strategic Development at Williams, to break down the rapid rise in energy demand with the rise of artificial intelligence — and what the U.S. needs to do to keep pace.

As individuals and industries alike unlock the power of AI to achieve their goals, the actual power needed to meet this demand is testing the limits of our infrastructure. With the speed of growth expected to triple over the next decade, Koch and Zamarin explore the energy innovations and investments required to advance these technologies in a sustainable way.

advertisement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

FastCo Works is Fast Company's branded content studio. Advertisers commission us to consult on projects, as well as to create content and video on their behalf. More