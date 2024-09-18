Solving the AI energy challenge

In this custom episode from FastCo Works and Williams, Kathleen Koch sits down with Chad Zamarin, EVP of Corporate Strategic Development at Williams, to break down the rapid rise in energy demand with the rise of artificial intelligence — and what the U.S. needs to do to keep pace.

As individuals and industries alike unlock the power of AI to achieve their goals, the actual power needed to meet this demand is testing the limits of our infrastructure. With the speed of growth expected to triple over the next decade, Koch and Zamarin explore the energy innovations and investments required to advance these technologies in a sustainable way.